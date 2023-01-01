Greek salad in Independence
Independence restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Jerusalem Cafe - Independence - 18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO, 64055, US
Jerusalem Cafe - Independence - 18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO, 64055, US
18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence
|Side Greek Salad
|$4.00
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
A mixture of fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, feta cheese and kalamata olives topped with our house dressing. Garnished with shredded carrots and red cabbage.