Mediterranean salad in
Independence
/
Independence
/
Mediterranean Salad
Independence restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn - 201 N Main
201 N Main, INDEPENDENCE
Avg 4.6
(1296 reviews)
Mediterranean Shrimp Salad
$24.00
More about Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn - 201 N Main
Cafe Verona - 206 W Lexington
206 W Lexington, Independence
No reviews yet
Mediterranean Salad
$11.00
More about Cafe Verona - 206 W Lexington
