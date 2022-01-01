Go
Independent Taco - Grove City image
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Independent Taco - Grove City

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

815 Reviews

$

225 Westside Square Dr Unit 103

Mercer, PA 16137

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Tortilla Chips & Queso Blanco$4.48
Fresh Tortilla Chips & Queso
Custom Independent Quesadilla$6.88
Massive 12" Tortilla, Stuffed With 4 Cheese Blend.
Classic Americano Taco$2.88
Flour Or Hard Corn Shell, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato
Standard Rice Bowl$7.88
Our Smaller Rice Bowl (16oz). Build Your Own, Choose Your Meat, Rice, Cheese, Veggies & Sauces
Fajita Chicken Taco$2.88
Flour Shell, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Salsa Verde
Build Your Own Tacos$3.88
Build Your Own Personal Taco Creation
Dynamite Crispy Shrimp Taco$3.88
Flour Tortilla, Creamy Cilantro Slaw, Beer Battered Crispy Shrimp, Sweet Heat Bam Bam Sauce, Fresh Cilantro
XL Rice Bowl$10.88
Our Larger Rice Bowl (24oz). Build Your Own. Choose Your Meat, Rice, Cheese, Veggies & Sauces
Standard Independent Burrito$8.88
Our Standard Independent Burrito. Meat, Rice, Beans, Veggies, Cheese, Sauces. All Build Your Own
Baja Crispy Fish Taco$3.88
Flour Shell, Crispy Cod, Pineapple Salsa, Independent Slaw, Chipotle Tarter Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

225 Westside Square Dr Unit 103, Mercer PA 16137

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Third Eye Pies - Grove City

No reviews yet

A Creative Pizza Experience

Pampered Palate Cafe and Bistro

No reviews yet

Full Service Cafe, Bakery and Bistro. Serving Breakfast Lunch and Dinner

Margarita King Grill & Cantina - Leesburg Grove

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

North Country Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Independent Taco - Grove City

orange star4.6 • 815 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston