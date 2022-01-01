Go
India House Restaurant - Chicago

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • CURRY

59 W Grand Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)

Popular Items

BASMATI WHITE RICE$5.00
PANEER MAKHANI$21.00
Indian milk-cheese cubes cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.
SAFFRON RICE (VEGAN)$6.00
CHICKEN MAKHANI$25.00
Chicken strips roasted in a clay oven and folded in a creamy tomato sauce.
GARLIC NAAN$5.00
Leavened bread baked with garlic in clay oven
SAMOSA$7.00
Deep fried cone pastry filled with potatoes and green peas.
SAAG PANEER$21.00
Indian milk-cheese cubes cooked in a Spicy Spinach sauce.
GARLIC NAAN$5.00
NAAN$4.00
Flat leavened bread baked in clay oven
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$25.00
Chunks of chicken roasted in a clay oven and then folded into a cream sauce.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

59 W Grand Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
