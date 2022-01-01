Indialantic restaurants you'll love
Long Doggers
890 Hyw A1A, Indialantic
Popular items
Summer Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Tico Pico Pollo
|$11.59
A bed of black beans and jasmine rice, topped with pico, drizzled with Costa Rican Lozano sauce and spicy ranch. Served with fried sweet plantains. Served with Chicken or Pulled Pork
Sea Salt Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
Served with warm beer cheese topped with scallions.
MEL'S TIKI CAFE
2344 N Hwy A1A, Indialantic
Popular items
Chicken Stuffed Avocado
|$13.75
Brown rice and mixed greens topped with a whole grilled avocado, stuffed with shredded Tiki chicken, topped with plantain, sweet corn, sesame seeds, Teriyaki sauce and sriracha aioli
One Protein Bowl
|$12.95
Make your own creation
Hula Moa Bowl
|$12.75
Shredded Tiki chicken on brown rice with mango, plantain, sweet corn, and roasted pineapple. Topped with cilantro, green onion, and crispy onions. Spicy ginger and sriracha aioli
Big Island Burritos
814 N Highway A1a, Indialantic
Popular items
Quesadilla
|$8.00
Extreme Burrito
|$7.75
BIB Bowl
|$7.75
Oceanside Pizza 2
810 North Miramar ave, Indialantic
Popular items
Homemade Chicken Fingers
|$8.45
(5) Chicken Fingers with choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.45
with marinara
Caesar Salad
|$10.25
Fresh Romaine lettuce, croutons, our homemade Caesar dressing and Parmesano Reggiano cheese.
Long Doggers - Indialantic rebuilding
890 Hyw A1A, Indialantic