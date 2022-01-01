Chicken salad in Indialantic
Indialantic restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Long Doggers
Long Doggers
890 Hyw A1A, Indialantic
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Crispy fried all-white chicken bites tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.
More about MEL'S TIKI CAFE
MEL'S TIKI CAFE
2344 N Hwy A1A, Indialantic
|Aloha Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Mixed greens, shredded Tiki chicken, diced tomatoes, corn, cucumber, bacon bits, chives, with homemade creamy sweet sriracha dressing