Chicken salad in Indialantic

Indialantic restaurants
Indialantic restaurants that serve chicken salad

Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

890 Hyw A1A, Indialantic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy fried all-white chicken bites tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.
MEL'S TIKI CAFE image

 

MEL'S TIKI CAFE

2344 N Hwy A1A, Indialantic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Aloha Chicken Salad$12.95
Mixed greens, shredded Tiki chicken, diced tomatoes, corn, cucumber, bacon bits, chives, with homemade creamy sweet sriracha dressing
Big Island Burritos image

 

Big Island Burritos

814 N Highway A1a, Indialantic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big Island Salad w/ Jerked Chicken$15.00
