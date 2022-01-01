Chicken wraps in Indialantic
Indialantic restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Long Doggers
Long Doggers
890 Hyw A1A, Indialantic
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.29
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
|Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap
|$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
More about Big Island Burritos
Big Island Burritos
814 N Highway A1a, Indialantic
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
More about Oceanside Pizza 2
Oceanside Pizza 2
810 North Miramar ave, Indialantic
|Chicken Philly Wrap
|$11.75
Marinated diced chicken, sauteed peppers, onion, and mushrooms, lettuce, provolone.
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$11.75
Marinated diced chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.75
Marinated diced chicken, fresh romaine, homemade Caesar, parmesan