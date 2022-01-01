Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Indialantic

Indialantic restaurants
Indialantic restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

890 Hyw A1A, Indialantic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
More about Long Doggers
Big Island Burritos image

 

Big Island Burritos

814 N Highway A1a, Indialantic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
More about Big Island Burritos
Oceanside Pizza 2 image

 

Oceanside Pizza 2

810 North Miramar ave, Indialantic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Philly Wrap$11.75
Marinated diced chicken, sauteed peppers, onion, and mushrooms, lettuce, provolone.
Chicken Club Wrap$11.75
Marinated diced chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.75
Marinated diced chicken, fresh romaine, homemade Caesar, parmesan
More about Oceanside Pizza 2

