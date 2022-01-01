Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Indialantic

Indialantic restaurants
Indialantic restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Mahi Sandwich image

 

Long Doggers

890 Hyw A1A, Indialantic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi Mango Salsa$14.89
Grilled mahi on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican Lizano sauce and topped with mango salsa. Served with fried sweet plantains.
Mahi Sandwich$12.89
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade sauce.
Mahi Mango Salsa- G.F.$14.89
Grilled mahi on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican Lizano sauce and topped with mango salsa. Served with fried sweet plantains.
More about Long Doggers
Big Island Burritos image

 

Big Island Burritos

814 N Highway A1a, Indialantic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maui Mahi Tacos$13.50
3-Pack Big Island Street Tacos w/ Grilled Mahi w/ chips & salsa$11.25
More about Big Island Burritos

