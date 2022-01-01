Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Indialantic

Go
Indialantic restaurants
Toast

Indialantic restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

890 Hyw A1A, Indialantic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$8.49
Served with marinara.
More about Long Doggers
Oceanside Pizza 2 image

 

Oceanside Pizza 2

810 North Miramar ave, Indialantic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$9.45
with marinara
More about Oceanside Pizza 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Indialantic

Chicken Salad

Cake

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Shrimp Basket

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Indialantic to explore

Melbourne

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Vero Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Saint Cloud

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cocoa

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Rockledge

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Merritt Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston