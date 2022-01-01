Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Indialantic
/
Indialantic
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Indialantic restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Long Doggers
890 Hyw A1A, Indialantic
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.49
Served with marinara.
More about Long Doggers
Oceanside Pizza 2
810 North Miramar ave, Indialantic
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.45
with marinara
More about Oceanside Pizza 2
