Salmon in Indialantic

Indialantic restaurants
Indialantic restaurants that serve salmon

Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

890 Hyw A1A, Indialantic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Poke Cauli Bowl$16.99
Sashimi grade Salmon tossed with scallions, diced red onion, and Hawaiian Poke sauce served on a bed of cilantro lime cauliflower rice; topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with teriyaki seasoned veggies and fried plantains.
More about Long Doggers
Item pic

 

MEL'S TIKI CAFE

2344 N Hwy A1A, Indialantic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Stuffed Avocado$15.75
Jasmine rice topped with seaweed salad and a whole grilled avocado, stuffed with sashami salmon and roasted pineapple, sprinkled with cilantro drizzled with Spicy ginger and Wasabi aioli
Nalu Salmon Bowl$15.95
Sushi grade salmon, with jasmine rice and mixed greens, cucumber, edamame, green onion, crispy onions, seaweed salad and avocado. Wasabi aioli and spicy ginger
More about MEL'S TIKI CAFE

