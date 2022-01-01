Salmon in Indialantic
Indialantic restaurants that serve salmon
Long Doggers
890 Hyw A1A, Indialantic
|Salmon Poke Cauli Bowl
|$16.99
Sashimi grade Salmon tossed with scallions, diced red onion, and Hawaiian Poke sauce served on a bed of cilantro lime cauliflower rice; topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with teriyaki seasoned veggies and fried plantains.
MEL'S TIKI CAFE
2344 N Hwy A1A, Indialantic
|Salmon Stuffed Avocado
|$15.75
Jasmine rice topped with seaweed salad and a whole grilled avocado, stuffed with sashami salmon and roasted pineapple, sprinkled with cilantro drizzled with Spicy ginger and Wasabi aioli
|Nalu Salmon Bowl
|$15.95
Sushi grade salmon, with jasmine rice and mixed greens, cucumber, edamame, green onion, crispy onions, seaweed salad and avocado. Wasabi aioli and spicy ginger