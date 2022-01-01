Go
Toast

Indian Chef Takeout Express

Now Open late until 10 pm

531 North Central Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Massala Combo$19.95
Signature Dish-Boneless chicken in a creamy tomato sauce with bellpepper and onion,served with basmati rice & Naan
Chicken Tikka (Grill) Combo$19.95
Boneless Grill Chicken marinated with yogurt and grilled in clay oven. Served with steamed basmati rice.Non Saucy, served with basmati rice & Naan
Vegetable Samosa (1 piece)$3.00
One Crispy fried turnover stuffed with peas and potatoes
Butter Chicken Combo$19.95
Chicken makhani is a more bland butter sauce with chicken tikka, served with basmati rice & Naan
Chicken Curry (Boneless) Combo$19.95
Boneless chicken breast and traditional turmeric based curry sauce,served with basmati rice & Naan
Saag Paneer (Palak Paneer) Combo$19.95
Is one of the most popular Indian dish made with succulent paneer cubes (Indian cottage cheese) in a smooth creamy spinach sauce,served with basmati rice & Naan
Garlic Naan$3.95
Flatbread with garlic
Butter Naan$2.95
Flatbread
Chicken Korma Combo$19.95
Cooked in a soothing white cashew cream sauce, served with basmati rice & Naan
Aloo Tikki (1 piece)$3.00
One Crispy potato pattie seasoned with mild spices
See full menu

Location

531 North Central Avenue

Umatilla FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fraternal Order of Eagles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Golden Triangle Eagles 4335

No reviews yet

Fraternal Order of Eagles - Aerie 4335

Foxtail Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amvets Post 1992

No reviews yet

Place to eat, drink, and play games such as Texas HoldEm, Bingo, and raffles. Proceeds benefit local veterans and families in need.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston