Indian Creek Tavern - Do Not Use
Open today 11:00 AM - 2:30 AM
83 Reviews
$
6206 Main St
Oxford, OH 45056
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Location
6206 Main St, Oxford OH 45056
Nearby restaurants
Gaslight Brewhouse
Gaslight Brewhouse is a scratch kitchen in Oxford, Ohio. Gaslight offers a place for friends and family to reconnect in a space that weaves urban aesthetics with a blend of industrial and a reclaimed atmosphere. We offer 28 taps of local and seasonal craft beers and a full bar.
Ramen Hachi
Slurrrrrrrrp!!! Hot and fresh Japanese Ramen! Come in and enjoy!
Pickle & Pig
We are an adventurous provisional food & spirits business. We delivery savory and exciting food & spirits, delivered with a sense of nostalgia. We love our team and our guests and through a fun and unique service and atmosphere will do whatever it takes to exceed their expectations.
Don's Carryout and Eric's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!!