Go
Toast

India Palace

Taste The Difference!!!

FRENCH FRIES

936 Prairie Center Dr • $$

Avg 4.7 (4093 reviews)

Popular Items

Naan$3.50
White flower bread baked in our Tandoor
Indian Basmati Rice$5.95
Palak Paneer$14.95
Creamy spinach with cubes of homemade paneer infused with Indian spices.
Garlic Naan$4.25
Naan seasoned with Garlic and cilantro
Vegetable Samosa$4.95
Crispy patties stuffed with seasoned potatoes.
Mango Lassi$4.50
Chicken Curry$15.95
Chicken prepared with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and flavorful spices.
Chicken Makhani$15.95
Chicken Tikka cooked in a fresh tomato sauce with a light touch if cream.
Chutneys$2.25
A choice of Mint, Tamarind or Mango.
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.95
Chicken Tikka cooked in a house special masala sauce with onions, bell peppers and tomato.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

936 Prairie Center Dr

Eden Prairie MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fat Pants Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Get your Fat Pants on!

Original Pancake House

No reviews yet

Over 40 years of serving the best breakfast in the Twin Cities!

PIZZA KARMA

No reviews yet

We believe in all things good: good food, good people, good times and doing good. We make our pizzas with the highest quality ingredients and flavors from around the world on our signature naan crust. We serve the pizzas with a smile and we work hard to be good to the earth by composting and recycling all our waste. We contribute to the community by donating a portion of our proceeds to local charitable organizations.
Join us and eat globally, give locally, and feel good.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston