Indian Rocks Beach restaurants you'll love

Go
Indian Rocks Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Indian Rocks Beach

Indian Rocks Beach's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Indian Rocks Beach restaurants

Jake's Coastal Cantina image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES

Jake's Coastal Cantina

500 1st Street, Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NAKED BURRITO$9.00
Naked burrito is a rice bowl WITHOUT tortilla. Any toppings selected on this page including beans and rice will be in the bowl. Please select a rice.
BURRITO$9.00
All toppings selected on this page are in the burrito, including bean and rice options on this page
MEXICAN STREET CORN$4.00
Fire-grilled sweet corn rolled in mayo, cojita cheese, spices, and cilantro
More about Jake's Coastal Cantina
Indian Rocks Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Indian Rocks Cafe

1401 Gulf Blvd #7, Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.9 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Large Coffee$4.00
16oz cup of coffee
Mixed Fruit Smoothie$7.50
Seasonal Fruit
Muffins
More about Indian Rocks Cafe
Salt Rock Grill image

 

Salt Rock Grill

19325 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Salt Rock Grill
Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf image

 

Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf

19463 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf
Caddy's Indian Shores image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Caddy's Indian Shores

20025 Gulf Blvd, Indian Shores

Avg 3.9 (2129 reviews)
Takeout
More about Caddy's Indian Shores
Restaurant banner

 

Pipo & Betty's Bakery

435 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pipo & Betty's Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Crabby Bills - IRB

401 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Crabby Bills - IRB
Map

More near Indian Rocks Beach to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (119 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

No reviews yet

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston