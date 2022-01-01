Indian Rocks Beach restaurants you'll love
Indian Rocks Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Indian Rocks Beach restaurants
More about Jake's Coastal Cantina
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES
Jake's Coastal Cantina
500 1st Street, Indian Rocks Beach
|Popular items
|NAKED BURRITO
|$9.00
Naked burrito is a rice bowl WITHOUT tortilla. Any toppings selected on this page including beans and rice will be in the bowl. Please select a rice.
|BURRITO
|$9.00
All toppings selected on this page are in the burrito, including bean and rice options on this page
|MEXICAN STREET CORN
|$4.00
Fire-grilled sweet corn rolled in mayo, cojita cheese, spices, and cilantro
More about Indian Rocks Cafe
SMOOTHIES
Indian Rocks Cafe
1401 Gulf Blvd #7, Indian Rocks Beach
|Popular items
|Hot Large Coffee
|$4.00
16oz cup of coffee
|Mixed Fruit Smoothie
|$7.50
Seasonal Fruit
|Muffins
More about Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf
Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf
19463 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores
More about Caddy's Indian Shores
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Caddy's Indian Shores
20025 Gulf Blvd, Indian Shores
More about Crabby Bills - IRB
Crabby Bills - IRB
401 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach