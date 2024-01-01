Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Indian Rocks Beach

Go
Indian Rocks Beach restaurants
Toast

Indian Rocks Beach restaurants that serve quesadillas

BG pic

 

VIP Mexican Indian Rocks - 213 Gulf Blvd

213 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$5.95
More about VIP Mexican Indian Rocks - 213 Gulf Blvd
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES

Jake's Coastal Cantina

500 1st Street, Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beachy Crab Quesadilla MYW$18.00
Delicious crab meat blended with cilantro, pico, and chihuahua cheese, grilled in a flour tortilla served with cilantro sour cream and spicy verde sauce. (no modifications)
Quesadilla Meal MYW$12.00
Kids Quesadilla MYW$5.00
More about Jake's Coastal Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Indian Rocks Beach

Burritos

Tacos

Map

More near Indian Rocks Beach to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.6 (50 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (412 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Sebring

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.7 (44 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (764 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1442 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston