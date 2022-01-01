Go
Indian Spice - San Mateo

146 E 3rd Ave

MANGO LASSI$3.99
Ripe mango blended into a creamy yogurt
BUTTER NAAN$2.99
Warm flat bread baked in the tandoor. Topped with butter.
STEAMED RICE$2.49
Long grained basmati rice.
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$12.99
Boneless Tandoori Chicken thighs cooked in medium spicy creamy tomato sauce. Served with steam rice.
DAL MAKHANI$12.99
Black Lentils, Yellow split, Red kidney beans cooked in chef choice of spices and herbs. Served with steam rice.
GARLIC NAAN$3.99
Warm flat bread baked in the tandoor with chopped garlic and coriander.
HOMESTYLE GOAT CURRY$14.99
Goat with bones cooked in onion sauce herbs and spices. Served with steam rice.
PALAK CLASSIC$10.99
Fresh Spinach with your choice of Paneer / Vegetables / Potato. Served with steam rice.
BUTTER CHICKEN$12.99
Boneless Tandoori Chicken breast cooked in mild creamy tomato sauce. Served with steam rice.
PLAIN NAAN$2.99
Warm flat bread baked in the tandoor.
146 E 3rd Ave

San Mateo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
