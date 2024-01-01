Boneless wings in Indian Trail

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Indian Trail restaurants that serve boneless wings
TMR Indian Trail -
6640 Old Monroe Rd., Suite E, Indian Trail
No reviews yet
20 Boneless Wings
$21.99
More about TMR Indian Trail -
The Trail House
6751 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail
Avg 4.3
(573 reviews)
Boneless Wings (8)*
$13.95
More about The Trail House
Browse other tasty dishes in Indian Trail
Mac And Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Nachos
Tacos
Caesar Salad
Pies
Chicken Salad
Egg Rolls
