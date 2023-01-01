Chocolate chip cookies in Indian Trail

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Indian Trail restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

SuperFood Cafe

6461 Old Monroe Rd., Indian Trail

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
More about SuperFood Cafe
The Trail House

6751 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

Avg 4.3 (573 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$2.95
More about The Trail House

