Fried pickles in
Indian Trail
/
Indian Trail
/
Fried Pickles
Indian Trail restaurants that serve fried pickles
TMR-TickleMyRibs - Indian Trail
6640 Old Monroe Rd., Suite E, Indian Trail
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$8.99
More about TMR-TickleMyRibs - Indian Trail
The Trail House
6751 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail
Avg 4.3
(573 reviews)
Fried Pickles*
$8.95
served with ranch.
More about The Trail House
