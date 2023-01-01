Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Indian Trail

Indian Trail restaurants
Toast

Indian Trail restaurants that serve fried pickles

TMR BBQ image

 

TMR-TickleMyRibs - Indian Trail

6640 Old Monroe Rd., Suite E, Indian Trail

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$8.99
More about TMR-TickleMyRibs - Indian Trail
Item pic

 

The Trail House

6751 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

Avg 4.3 (573 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles*$8.95
served with ranch.
More about The Trail House

