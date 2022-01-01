Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Green beans in
Indian Trail
/
Indian Trail
/
Green Beans
Indian Trail restaurants that serve green beans
TMR BBQ
6640 Old Monroe Rd., Suite E, Indian Trail
No reviews yet
Green Beans
$2.50
More about TMR BBQ
The Trail House
6751 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail
Avg 4.3
(573 reviews)
Green Beans
$3.95
Fried Green Beans
$8.95
with Cajun ranch.
More about The Trail House
