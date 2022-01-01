Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Indian Trail

Indian Trail restaurants
Indian Trail restaurants that serve salmon

The Trail House

6751 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

Avg 4.3 (573 reviews)
Takeout
GF Salmon$19.95
Salmon*$19.95
6 oz. Atlantic salmon, grilled or blackened, asparagus, yellow rice
More about The Trail House
The Bridge Restaurant

5902 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Dinner$13.95
Atlantic grilled salmon served with your choice of two sides and a roll
Grill Salmon Salad$13.95
8 oz. Atlantic grilled salmon over a bed of fresh mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
More about The Bridge Restaurant

