Chili in Indiana

Indiana restaurants
Indiana restaurants that serve chili

9th Street Deli image

FRENCH FRIES

9th Street Deli

901 Philadelphia Street, Indiana

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Chili 16oz$4.99
Chili 12oz$4.25
Fritos Chili Cheese 2.29$2.29
More about 9th Street Deli
Levity Brewing Co. image

 

Levity Brewing Co.

1380 Wayne Ave Ste A, Indiana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Dogs$9.00
Two Cunningham’s all beef hotdogs topped with house made chili, shredded cheese, & kettle chips
Loaded Chili$10.00
Our house chili topped with bacon, fresh jalapeños, red onion, and house sour cream. Served with corn tortilla chips
Chili Bowl$8.00
House made chili topped with shredded cheese. Served with garlic bread
More about Levity Brewing Co.

