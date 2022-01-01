Chili in Indiana
Indiana restaurants that serve chili
More about 9th Street Deli
FRENCH FRIES
9th Street Deli
901 Philadelphia Street, Indiana
|Chili 16oz
|$4.99
|Chili 12oz
|$4.25
|Fritos Chili Cheese 2.29
|$2.29
More about Levity Brewing Co.
Levity Brewing Co.
1380 Wayne Ave Ste A, Indiana
|Chili Dogs
|$9.00
Two Cunningham’s all beef hotdogs topped with house made chili, shredded cheese, & kettle chips
|Loaded Chili
|$10.00
Our house chili topped with bacon, fresh jalapeños, red onion, and house sour cream. Served with corn tortilla chips
|Chili Bowl
|$8.00
House made chili topped with shredded cheese. Served with garlic bread