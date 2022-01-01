Pivot Bar & Balcony In Room Dining
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:30 PM
No reviews yet
130 South Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Location
130 South Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis IN 46204
Nearby restaurants
Taxman CityWay
Taxman CityWay is a gastropub and beergarden located in an 1850s renovated livery building, right in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. This family friendly gastropub features three full service bars offering 20 rotating Taxman beers, local ciders and a wide variety of wine and spirits, as well as a large pet-friendly outdoor patio. The seasonal menu highlights local and regional farmers and is anchored by a wide variety of local beef burgers, seasonal sandwiches, Belgian-style French fries (commonly referred to as “frites”) and Belgian-style Liege waffles.
Pier 48 Indy
The freshest seafood and American cuisine in Indianapolis!
Goodwood 104
Goodwood Brewing and Spirits is dedicated to making the highest quality beers, barrel finished spirits and made from scratch food.
Chilly Water Brewing Company
Brewery/American Fare