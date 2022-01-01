Indianapolis American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Indianapolis

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Good Morning Sandwhich$13.00
your choice of ham, bacon or turkey sausage, 2 lightly fried eggs and american cheese on sourdough
Crusted Salmon$24.00
everything crust, lemon jam glazed, vegetable fried rice, cucumber, avocado
Caesar$8.00
chopped romaine, balsamic marinated cherry tomatoes, parmesan, focaccia crumble
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
Baby's image

 

Baby's

2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Chocolate Shake$6.00
More about Baby's
Public Greens image

 

Public Greens

8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Bird$13.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Spicy Lemon Aioli, Pickles
Chips & Guac (V, GF)$6.00
Tortilla Chips & Housemade Guacamole
Liberty Bowl$15.00
Choose One Protein and Two Sides
More about Public Greens
Rick's Cafe Boatyard image

 

Rick's Cafe Boatyard

4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Five Pepper Chicken Fettuccine$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Yellow, Red, and Green Peppers, Black Pepper and Lemon Pepper Sauteed in Roasted Garlic Butter, White Wine, Heavy Cream, and Parmesan Cheese and tossed with Fettuccine Noodles. Garnished with Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, and a Spoon.
Chicken Parmesan$21.00
Chicken Breast Deep Fried and Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served on Linguine Noodles tossed in Marinara Sauce
Fried Catfish Filets$22.00
Deep fried and served with Steak Fries, Tropical Tartar sauce, and Coleslaw.
More about Rick's Cafe Boatyard
AJ's Bar & Grill image

 

AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sliders$13.99
House roasted pork, ham, Swiss, dijon mustard and pickles, on our special toasted buns. 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.
Indy Loin$13.99
Often imitated, never duplicated. Center cut tenderloin, hand breaded or grilled served on a butter toasted bun. Dress it as you wish!
Wedge Salad$8.99
Chilled iceburg wedge, dressed with bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, bacon and choice of dressing.
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
Big Lug Canteen & Sahm's Ale House Nora image

FRENCH FRIES

Big Lug Canteen & Sahm's Ale House Nora

1435 E 86th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Garlic Cauliflower$13.00
Hand battered and fried cauliflower tossed in spicy garlic sauce, served with carrots and celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Smash Burger$12.00
Two angus beef smash burgers, american cheese, lettuce, onion, herb mayo, pickles, brioche knot bun.
Willie's Special Salad$14.00
Mixed greens tossed in ranch, topped with choice of hot or mild fried nashville chicken, black bean corn salsa, diced mozzarella, guacamole, & frito salt.
More about Big Lug Canteen & Sahm's Ale House Nora
The Oakmont image

 

The Oakmont

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TEQUILA CHICKEN$15.00
Tequila marinated grilled chicken breasts + pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree
+ poblano aioli + grilled lime
TRUFFLE GARLIC FRIES$8.00
Seasoned fries + truffle oil + parmesan + fresh garlic + fresh parsley + aioli
THE O.G. BURGER$13.00
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + cheddar + bacon
+ shredded romaine + tomato + red onion + garlic aioli + side of house made pickles
More about The Oakmont
Cafe Patachou image

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Cobb$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
Cuban Breakfast$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
More about Cafe Patachou
Pier 48 Indy image

 

Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jefferson's Bourbon Cedar Salmon$30.00
Cedar grilled salmon topped with Jefferson's Bourbon Glaze, served with Herb Roasted Red Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetable
Hot Lobster Roll$28.00
Steamed and grilled house made roll stuffed with lobster meat and hot lobster butter.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$19.00
2 blackened shrimp tacos on flour or corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with pickled red onion, avocado and sour cream drizzle Served with tortilla chips and salsa
More about Pier 48 Indy
Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market image

SANDWICHES

Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market

1110 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Turketti$12.00
smoked becker farm turkey breast, avocado, cheddar cheese, red onion, dukes mayo, leviathan porridge loaf
Rosino$13.00
two turchettis salami, ham, capocollo, provolone, giardiniera, tomato, lettuce, tomato mayo, red onion, leviathan baguette
This is a cold sandwich
Pastrami$14.00
kraut, swiss cheese, special sauce, pastrami on leviathan marbled rye
More about Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market
Sahm's Place image

FRENCH FRIES

Sahm's Place

2411 East 65th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sahm's Classic Coffee Cake$19.00
Sahm’s famous Sour Cream Coffee Cake is a perfectly sweet coffee cake with a unique richness and density that you can’t find in stores. Baked the same way by the same family for over 30 years.
Chicken Avocado Quesadilla$10.99
Flour tortilla filled with southwest chicken breast, cheddar, mozzarella, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cilantro chipotle. Served with lettuce and salsa verde.
Fried Chicken Salad$11.99
Fried or grilled chicken breast strips, hard boiled egg, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
More about Sahm's Place
Kuma's Corner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kuma's Corner

1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (709 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iron Maiden Burger$17.00
Avocado, Cherry Peppers, Pepperjack, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Goatsnake Burger$18.00
Herbed Goat Cheese, Poblano Sweet Corn Relish, Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette, Buttermilk Breaded Deep Fried Red Onions
Kuma Burger$17.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Farm Fresh Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
More about Kuma's Corner
Upland Brewing - College Ave image

 

Upland Brewing - College Ave

4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brewery Fries$5.50
beer battered and golden brown
Seitan-derloin Sandwich$12.50
Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips
Thai Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
More about Upland Brewing - College Ave
Open Kitchen Restuarant image

 

Open Kitchen Restuarant

4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
A housemade roasted salsa, cheese, scramble eggs, sour cream, cilantro, fried potatoes, and your choice of meat! Rolled and toasted to perfection!
Breakfast Platter$11.75
A sampler to taste! 3 Eggs your way,2 Bacon, 2 Sausage, Fried Potatoes, and your choice of toast or biscuit!
Chef Choice Dessert$8.00
Chef Choice Dessert!
More about Open Kitchen Restuarant
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries Side$2.50
Biscuits & Gravy$8.00
Chicken Fingers$10.00
More about Downtown Olly’s
Public Greens image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Public Greens

900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burger$14.00
Grilled Beef Burger, House American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Smoked Onion Aioli.
Salmon Bowl$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Soba Noodles, Charred Broccoli, Chimichurri
Salad Bowl (GF)$13.00
Crispy Falafel, Kale Caesar
More about Public Greens
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More image

 

Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Route 66$10.50
A flame grilled burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, your choice of BTB BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served on a brioche bun.
BTB Classic$9.50
A flame grilled burger topped w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo.
The Mac Daddy$11.00
A flame grilled burger topped w/ a heaping of our popular mac n cheese, a ranch drizzle & finished w/ crumbled bacon. Served on a pretzel bun.
More about Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
The Ball & Biscuit image

 

The Ball & Biscuit

331 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
B&B Old Fashioned Bottle$35.00
More about The Ball & Biscuit
English Ivy's image

 

English Ivy's

944 N Alabama St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.2 (672 reviews)
Takeout
More about English Ivy's
1911 Grill image

 

1911 Grill

1067 N Main St, Speedway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 1911 Grill
Generations Grill image

 

Generations Grill

7628 Southeast Ave, Indianaplois

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Generations Grill
Vinny’s Drive Bar image

 

Vinny’s Drive Bar

707 N. Lynhurst Dr., Indianpolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Vinny’s Drive Bar
Petite Chou image

 

Petite Chou

823 E Westfield Blvd., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soda$3.00
12oz can of Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite
Omelet Du Jour$11.00
Chef's Selection
More about Petite Chou

