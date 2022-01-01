Indianapolis American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Indianapolis
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Good Morning Sandwhich
|$13.00
your choice of ham, bacon or turkey sausage, 2 lightly fried eggs and american cheese on sourdough
|Crusted Salmon
|$24.00
everything crust, lemon jam glazed, vegetable fried rice, cucumber, avocado
|Caesar
|$8.00
chopped romaine, balsamic marinated cherry tomatoes, parmesan, focaccia crumble
Baby's
2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
|Chocolate Shake
|$6.00
Public Greens
8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Crispy Bird
|$13.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Spicy Lemon Aioli, Pickles
|Chips & Guac (V, GF)
|$6.00
Tortilla Chips & Housemade Guacamole
|Liberty Bowl
|$15.00
Choose One Protein and Two Sides
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek
|Popular items
|Five Pepper Chicken Fettuccine
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Yellow, Red, and Green Peppers, Black Pepper and Lemon Pepper Sauteed in Roasted Garlic Butter, White Wine, Heavy Cream, and Parmesan Cheese and tossed with Fettuccine Noodles. Garnished with Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, and a Spoon.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$21.00
Chicken Breast Deep Fried and Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served on Linguine Noodles tossed in Marinara Sauce
|Fried Catfish Filets
|$22.00
Deep fried and served with Steak Fries, Tropical Tartar sauce, and Coleslaw.
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Cuban Sliders
|$13.99
House roasted pork, ham, Swiss, dijon mustard and pickles, on our special toasted buns. 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.
|Indy Loin
|$13.99
Often imitated, never duplicated. Center cut tenderloin, hand breaded or grilled served on a butter toasted bun. Dress it as you wish!
|Wedge Salad
|$8.99
Chilled iceburg wedge, dressed with bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, bacon and choice of dressing.
Big Lug Canteen & Sahm's Ale House Nora
1435 E 86th St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Spicy Garlic Cauliflower
|$13.00
Hand battered and fried cauliflower tossed in spicy garlic sauce, served with carrots and celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|Smash Burger
|$12.00
Two angus beef smash burgers, american cheese, lettuce, onion, herb mayo, pickles, brioche knot bun.
|Willie's Special Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens tossed in ranch, topped with choice of hot or mild fried nashville chicken, black bean corn salsa, diced mozzarella, guacamole, & frito salt.
The Oakmont
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|TEQUILA CHICKEN
|$15.00
Tequila marinated grilled chicken breasts + pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree
+ poblano aioli + grilled lime
|TRUFFLE GARLIC FRIES
|$8.00
Seasoned fries + truffle oil + parmesan + fresh garlic + fresh parsley + aioli
|THE O.G. BURGER
|$13.00
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + cheddar + bacon
+ shredded romaine + tomato + red onion + garlic aioli + side of house made pickles
Cafe Patachou
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Chopped Cobb
|$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
|Cuban Breakfast
|$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
|16 ozCoffee
|$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Pier 48 Indy
130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Jefferson's Bourbon Cedar Salmon
|$30.00
Cedar grilled salmon topped with Jefferson's Bourbon Glaze, served with Herb Roasted Red Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetable
|Hot Lobster Roll
|$28.00
Steamed and grilled house made roll stuffed with lobster meat and hot lobster butter.
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$19.00
2 blackened shrimp tacos on flour or corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with pickled red onion, avocado and sour cream drizzle Served with tortilla chips and salsa
Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market
1110 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Smoked Turketti
|$12.00
smoked becker farm turkey breast, avocado, cheddar cheese, red onion, dukes mayo, leviathan porridge loaf
|Rosino
|$13.00
two turchettis salami, ham, capocollo, provolone, giardiniera, tomato, lettuce, tomato mayo, red onion, leviathan baguette
This is a cold sandwich
|Pastrami
|$14.00
kraut, swiss cheese, special sauce, pastrami on leviathan marbled rye
Sahm's Place
2411 East 65th St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Sahm's Classic Coffee Cake
|$19.00
Sahm’s famous Sour Cream Coffee Cake is a perfectly sweet coffee cake with a unique richness and density that you can’t find in stores. Baked the same way by the same family for over 30 years.
|Chicken Avocado Quesadilla
|$10.99
Flour tortilla filled with southwest chicken breast, cheddar, mozzarella, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cilantro chipotle. Served with lettuce and salsa verde.
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Fried or grilled chicken breast strips, hard boiled egg, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Kuma's Corner
1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Iron Maiden Burger
|$17.00
Avocado, Cherry Peppers, Pepperjack, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
|Goatsnake Burger
|$18.00
Herbed Goat Cheese, Poblano Sweet Corn Relish, Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette, Buttermilk Breaded Deep Fried Red Onions
|Kuma Burger
|$17.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Farm Fresh Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Brewery Fries
|$5.50
beer battered and golden brown
|Seitan-derloin Sandwich
|$12.50
Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips
|Thai Tofu Salad
|$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
Open Kitchen Restuarant
4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
A housemade roasted salsa, cheese, scramble eggs, sour cream, cilantro, fried potatoes, and your choice of meat! Rolled and toasted to perfection!
|Breakfast Platter
|$11.75
A sampler to taste! 3 Eggs your way,2 Bacon, 2 Sausage, Fried Potatoes, and your choice of toast or biscuit!
|Chef Choice Dessert
|$8.00
Chef Choice Dessert!
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|French Fries Side
|$2.50
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
Public Greens
900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Burger
|$14.00
Grilled Beef Burger, House American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Smoked Onion Aioli.
|Salmon Bowl
|$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Soba Noodles, Charred Broccoli, Chimichurri
|Salad Bowl (GF)
|$13.00
Crispy Falafel, Kale Caesar
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Route 66
|$10.50
A flame grilled burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, your choice of BTB BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served on a brioche bun.
|BTB Classic
|$9.50
A flame grilled burger topped w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo.
|The Mac Daddy
|$11.00
A flame grilled burger topped w/ a heaping of our popular mac n cheese, a ranch drizzle & finished w/ crumbled bacon. Served on a pretzel bun.
The Ball & Biscuit
331 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|B&B Old Fashioned Bottle
|$35.00
Petite Chou
823 E Westfield Blvd., Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Soda
|$3.00
12oz can of Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite
|Omelet Du Jour
|$11.00
Chef's Selection