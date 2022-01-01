Indianapolis bakeries you'll love

Leviathan Bakehouse image

 

Leviathan Bakehouse

1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kouign-Amann$4.00
{kween uh-mon} Approx. 4in/10cm⌀ Breton-style layers of butter and tender dough with a crisp caramel crust |
Contains: WHEAT Flour, BUTTER, Salt, Sugar, Yeast.
Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
A warm Leviathan croissant sandwich with Turchetti city ham, smoked bacon, aged gruyere cheese, a blanket of soft shallot baked eggs, and salsa verde.
Maple-Pecan Latte$4.50
House flavor syrup made from ground pecans, almonds, and pure maple syrup.
Artisan Bakery and Pastries image

PASTRY

Artisan Bakery and Pastries

7341 Rockville Rd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (307 reviews)
Takeout
Artisan Bakery and Pastries image

 

Artisan Bakery and Pastries

8327 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Artisan Bakery and Pastries image

 

Artisan Bakery and Pastries

4022 N High School Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
