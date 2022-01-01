Indianapolis bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Indianapolis
More about Leviathan Bakehouse
Leviathan Bakehouse
1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Kouign-Amann
|$4.00
{kween uh-mon} Approx. 4in/10cm⌀ Breton-style layers of butter and tender dough with a crisp caramel crust |
Contains: WHEAT Flour, BUTTER, Salt, Sugar, Yeast.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
A warm Leviathan croissant sandwich with Turchetti city ham, smoked bacon, aged gruyere cheese, a blanket of soft shallot baked eggs, and salsa verde.
|Maple-Pecan Latte
|$4.50
House flavor syrup made from ground pecans, almonds, and pure maple syrup.
More about Artisan Bakery and Pastries
PASTRY
Artisan Bakery and Pastries
7341 Rockville Rd, Indianapolis