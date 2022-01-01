Indianapolis brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Indianapolis

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

 

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$6.50
Fischer Farms beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, toasted bun, & a pickle spear served with choice of fries or cup of fruit
Thai Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
Margherita$14.00
almond – basil pesto, fresh tomato, and mozzarella cheese. Finished with balsamic drizzle.
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
Goodwood 104 image

HAMBURGERS

Goodwood 104

140 South Illinois Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken and Waffles$16.00
crispy chicken, fluffy waffle, sweet chipotle honey syrup, honey butter, powdered sugar
Bourbon Glazed Salmon$20.00
asparagus, trinity rice
Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.00
beer braised brisket, swiss, pickled cabbage, Goodwood IPA beer mustard on parmesan crusted Texas toast
More about Goodwood 104
Big Lug Canteen & Sahm's Ale House Nora image

FRENCH FRIES

Big Lug Canteen & Sahm's Ale House Nora

1435 E 86th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Garlic Cauliflower$13.00
Hand battered and fried cauliflower tossed in spicy garlic sauce, served with carrots and celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Smash Burger$12.00
Two angus beef smash burgers, american cheese, lettuce, onion, herb mayo, pickles, brioche knot bun.
Willie's Special Salad$14.00
Mixed greens tossed in ranch, topped with choice of hot or mild fried nashville chicken, black bean corn salsa, diced mozzarella, guacamole, & frito salt.
More about Big Lug Canteen & Sahm's Ale House Nora
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown image

 

Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Hamburger$6.00
Brewhouse Classic$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Centerpoint Brewing Company image

 

Centerpoint Brewing Company

1125 Brookside Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/6 bbl Centerpoint Blood Orange IPA$70.00
If you do not have a Centerpoint keg to exchange please also add the keg deposit to your cart.
Red Ale Growler$17.00
includes price of new growler
Keg Deposit$80.00
More about Centerpoint Brewing Company
Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall

5301 winthrop Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Grilled Cheese$13.50
Smoked brisket, white bread,
gouda, Dr. Pepper sauce,
and your choice of side
Burnt Ends$9.99
Crispy brisket on white bread with Texas bbq.
Half Liter Cheeseburger$12.50
Griddle burger with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, knot bun, pickles, and choice of side.
More about Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall
Kuma's Corner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kuma's Corner

1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (709 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iron Maiden Burger$17.00
Avocado, Cherry Peppers, Pepperjack, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Goatsnake Burger$18.00
Herbed Goat Cheese, Poblano Sweet Corn Relish, Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette, Buttermilk Breaded Deep Fried Red Onions
Kuma Burger$17.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Farm Fresh Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
More about Kuma's Corner
Upland Brewing - College Ave image

 

Upland Brewing - College Ave

4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brewery Fries$5.50
beer battered and golden brown
Seitan-derloin Sandwich$12.50
Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips
Thai Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
More about Upland Brewing - College Ave
18th Street Brewery image

 

18th Street Brewery

2829 E 10th St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Infinity 8 year Birthday Cake inspired BA Stout$27.00
12% ABV Birthday Cake inspired BA stout.
2 pack 16 oz cans
Blend 2021$40.00
Blend of BA Rye,BA Bourbon,BA Hunter
Buffalo Chicken Poutine$12.00
Fries topped with House Gravy, Cheese Curds, Buffalo Chicken,Buffalo Sauce,Ranch and Scallions
More about 18th Street Brewery
Metazoa Brewing Co. image

 

Metazoa Brewing Co.

140 S. College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Metazoa Brewing Co.

