Indianapolis brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.50
Fischer Farms beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, toasted bun, & a pickle spear served with choice of fries or cup of fruit
|Thai Tofu Salad
|$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
|Margherita
|$14.00
almond – basil pesto, fresh tomato, and mozzarella cheese. Finished with balsamic drizzle.
HAMBURGERS
Goodwood 104
140 South Illinois Street, Indianapolis
|Chicken and Waffles
|$16.00
crispy chicken, fluffy waffle, sweet chipotle honey syrup, honey butter, powdered sugar
|Bourbon Glazed Salmon
|$20.00
asparagus, trinity rice
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
beer braised brisket, swiss, pickled cabbage, Goodwood IPA beer mustard on parmesan crusted Texas toast
FRENCH FRIES
Big Lug Canteen & Sahm's Ale House Nora
1435 E 86th St, Indianapolis
|Spicy Garlic Cauliflower
|$13.00
Hand battered and fried cauliflower tossed in spicy garlic sauce, served with carrots and celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|Smash Burger
|$12.00
Two angus beef smash burgers, american cheese, lettuce, onion, herb mayo, pickles, brioche knot bun.
|Willie's Special Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens tossed in ranch, topped with choice of hot or mild fried nashville chicken, black bean corn salsa, diced mozzarella, guacamole, & frito salt.
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Kids Hamburger
|$6.00
|Brewhouse Classic
|$11.00
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Centerpoint Brewing Company
1125 Brookside Ave, Indianapolis
|1/6 bbl Centerpoint Blood Orange IPA
|$70.00
If you do not have a Centerpoint keg to exchange please also add the keg deposit to your cart.
|Red Ale Growler
|$17.00
includes price of new growler
|Keg Deposit
|$80.00
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall
5301 winthrop Ave, Indianapolis
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$13.50
Smoked brisket, white bread,
gouda, Dr. Pepper sauce,
and your choice of side
|Burnt Ends
|$9.99
Crispy brisket on white bread with Texas bbq.
|Half Liter Cheeseburger
|$12.50
Griddle burger with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, knot bun, pickles, and choice of side.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kuma's Corner
1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis
|Iron Maiden Burger
|$17.00
Avocado, Cherry Peppers, Pepperjack, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
|Goatsnake Burger
|$18.00
Herbed Goat Cheese, Poblano Sweet Corn Relish, Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette, Buttermilk Breaded Deep Fried Red Onions
|Kuma Burger
|$17.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Farm Fresh Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Brewery Fries
|$5.50
beer battered and golden brown
|Seitan-derloin Sandwich
|$12.50
Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips
|Thai Tofu Salad
|$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
18th Street Brewery
2829 E 10th St, Indianapolis
|Infinity 8 year Birthday Cake inspired BA Stout
|$27.00
12% ABV Birthday Cake inspired BA stout.
2 pack 16 oz cans
|Blend 2021
|$40.00
Blend of BA Rye,BA Bourbon,BA Hunter
|Buffalo Chicken Poutine
|$12.00
Fries topped with House Gravy, Cheese Curds, Buffalo Chicken,Buffalo Sauce,Ranch and Scallions