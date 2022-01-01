Indianapolis sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Indianapolis

Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering

3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$11.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Create your own omelet$10.50
Choose one of each option
Chihuahua omelet$11.25
Chorizo sausage, chihuahua cheese, and pico de Gallo. Garnished with pickled onions and avocado. Side of sour cream
More about Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
Cafe Patachou image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Cobb$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Tomato Artichoke Soup$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
More about Cafe Patachou
Apocalypse Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Apocalypse Burger

115 E 49th Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (341 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Un-Happy Meal$6.00
kid's slider, house American cheese, fries, juice box
Kids Chicken Littles, fries, juice box
Kids Mac and Cheese, fries, juice box
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
aioli, cabbage slaw, pickles
Smashpocalypse Burger$12.00
double smash, manchego cheese, white bbq, lettuce, onions pickles
More about Apocalypse Burger
Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market image

SANDWICHES

Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market

1110 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Turketti$12.00
smoked becker farm turkey breast, avocado, cheddar cheese, red onion, dukes mayo, leviathan porridge loaf
Rosino$13.00
two turchettis salami, ham, capocollo, provolone, giardiniera, tomato, lettuce, tomato mayo, red onion, leviathan baguette
This is a cold sandwich
Pastrami$14.00
kraut, swiss cheese, special sauce, pastrami on leviathan marbled rye
More about Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market
1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar image

 

1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar

1718 S East St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
JACKET POTATO$8.00
HUGE & LOADED ⋅ BUTTER ⋅ SOUR CREAM ⋅ CHIVES ⋅ CHEDDAR-JACK ⋅ BACON
THE ITALIAN$12.00
PEPPERONI ⋅ SALAMI ⋅ HAM ⋅ GIARDINIERA ⋅ PROVOLONE ⋅ TOMATO ⋅ MAYO ⋅ CITY LOAF
CHICKEN SALAD$9.00
HOUSEMADE CHICKEN SALAD ⋅
CHEDDAR (on melt only) ⋅ TOMATO ⋅ AMELIA'S PULLMAN LOAF
More about 1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar
Graham's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Graham's Pizza

11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16" Hand Tossed$14.50
16 inches 14 slices
18" Hand Tossed$17.00
18 inches 20 squares
Hot Wings$12.00
Bone-In Hot Wings | Served with Ranch
More about Graham's Pizza
Prodigy Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger

8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils

Avg 4.2 (1269 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheddar Nuggets$7.95
Battered crispy white cheddar cheese curds with a side of ranch
Pulled Pork & Gouda$13.95
Name the famous cowboy.
Our cowboy burger, two thinly smashed patties, bacon, pulled pork, smoked gouda, and BBQ sauce on our signature bun
Philly$12.45
Two smashed patties covered with provolone cheese topped with queso, sautéed onions, mushrooms,
and garlic aioli on a pretzel bun
More about Prodigy Burger
CC Holdings image

 

CC Holdings

402 West Washington St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Mocha$5.00
Dark chocolate, Espresso, milk and ice get together for what might be the best thing that happens to you all day. Oh, and there's whipped cream on top.
Iced Vanilla$5.00
Vanilla Syrup mixed with Ice, milk and topped with Whipped cream and drizzle.
Chai Tea Latte
Spiced Chai infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. An iconic chai cup.
More about CC Holdings
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

910 W 10th St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon & Cheddar$17.95
(Yes, he is the G.O.A.T. unless you were born after 2005).
He loved his bacon cheeseburgers so much that one fast food place near the stadium started carrying bacon to
put on his cheeseburgers after games.
A signature beef blend patty topped with four slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion topped with Prodigy sauce, on a sesame seed bun
Kid Grilled Cheese$5.00
American cheese sandwiched between two slices of Texas Toast
8 Wings$12.95
Traditional wings tossed in the sauce or seasoning of your choice served with celery sticks and your choice of dressing
More about Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

