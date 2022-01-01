Indianapolis sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Indianapolis
More about Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|BLT
|$11.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
|Create your own omelet
|$10.50
Choose one of each option
|Chihuahua omelet
|$11.25
Chorizo sausage, chihuahua cheese, and pico de Gallo. Garnished with pickled onions and avocado. Side of sour cream
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Chopped Cobb
|$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
|16 ozCoffee
|$4.00
16oz to go coffee
|Tomato Artichoke Soup
|$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
More about Apocalypse Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Apocalypse Burger
115 E 49th Street, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Un-Happy Meal
|$6.00
kid's slider, house American cheese, fries, juice box
Kids Chicken Littles, fries, juice box
Kids Mac and Cheese, fries, juice box
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
aioli, cabbage slaw, pickles
|Smashpocalypse Burger
|$12.00
double smash, manchego cheese, white bbq, lettuce, onions pickles
More about Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market
SANDWICHES
Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market
1110 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Smoked Turketti
|$12.00
smoked becker farm turkey breast, avocado, cheddar cheese, red onion, dukes mayo, leviathan porridge loaf
|Rosino
|$13.00
two turchettis salami, ham, capocollo, provolone, giardiniera, tomato, lettuce, tomato mayo, red onion, leviathan baguette
This is a cold sandwich
|Pastrami
|$14.00
kraut, swiss cheese, special sauce, pastrami on leviathan marbled rye
More about 1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar
1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar
1718 S East St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|JACKET POTATO
|$8.00
HUGE & LOADED ⋅ BUTTER ⋅ SOUR CREAM ⋅ CHIVES ⋅ CHEDDAR-JACK ⋅ BACON
|THE ITALIAN
|$12.00
PEPPERONI ⋅ SALAMI ⋅ HAM ⋅ GIARDINIERA ⋅ PROVOLONE ⋅ TOMATO ⋅ MAYO ⋅ CITY LOAF
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.00
HOUSEMADE CHICKEN SALAD ⋅
CHEDDAR (on melt only) ⋅ TOMATO ⋅ AMELIA'S PULLMAN LOAF
More about Graham's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Graham's Pizza
11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|16" Hand Tossed
|$14.50
16 inches 14 slices
|18" Hand Tossed
|$17.00
18 inches 20 squares
|Hot Wings
|$12.00
Bone-In Hot Wings | Served with Ranch
More about Prodigy Burger
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger
8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils
|Popular items
|Cheddar Nuggets
|$7.95
Battered crispy white cheddar cheese curds with a side of ranch
|Pulled Pork & Gouda
|$13.95
Name the famous cowboy.
Our cowboy burger, two thinly smashed patties, bacon, pulled pork, smoked gouda, and BBQ sauce on our signature bun
|Philly
|$12.45
Two smashed patties covered with provolone cheese topped with queso, sautéed onions, mushrooms,
and garlic aioli on a pretzel bun
More about CC Holdings
CC Holdings
402 West Washington St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Iced Mocha
|$5.00
Dark chocolate, Espresso, milk and ice get together for what might be the best thing that happens to you all day. Oh, and there's whipped cream on top.
|Iced Vanilla
|$5.00
Vanilla Syrup mixed with Ice, milk and topped with Whipped cream and drizzle.
|Chai Tea Latte
Spiced Chai infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. An iconic chai cup.
More about Prodigy Burger - IUPUI
Prodigy Burger - IUPUI
910 W 10th St., Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Bacon & Cheddar
|$17.95
(Yes, he is the G.O.A.T. unless you were born after 2005).
He loved his bacon cheeseburgers so much that one fast food place near the stadium started carrying bacon to
put on his cheeseburgers after games.
A signature beef blend patty topped with four slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion topped with Prodigy sauce, on a sesame seed bun
|Kid Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
American cheese sandwiched between two slices of Texas Toast
|8 Wings
|$12.95
Traditional wings tossed in the sauce or seasoning of your choice served with celery sticks and your choice of dressing