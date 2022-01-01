Indianapolis Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Indianapolis
More about Napolese Pizzeria
PIZZA
Napolese Pizzeria
114 E 49th St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Bambino
|$11.00
For Those 8 and Under Please. Red Sauce, Provolone. Additional Ingredients $3
|Baked Goat Cheese
|$13.00
Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Focaccia
|Meridian Kessler
|$15.00
Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,
More about Amore Italian Kitchen
SALADS • CHICKEN
Amore Italian Kitchen
9757 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$19.99
Jumbo meatballs made of beef, veal, pork and other secret ingredients. Served with house-made marinara sauce and spaghetti.
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.99
Our house-made creamy Parmesan cheese sauce with fettuccine noodles.
|Tiramisu
|$9.99
Flourless chocolate sponge cake with a layer of kahlua and espresso soaked lady fingers, topped with mascarpone mousse and dusted with cocoa powder.
More about Graham's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Graham's Pizza
11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|16" Hand Tossed
|$14.50
16 inches 14 slices
|18" Hand Tossed
|$17.00
18 inches 20 squares
|Hot Wings
|$12.00
Bone-In Hot Wings | Served with Ranch