Indianapolis Italian restaurants you'll love

Napolese Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Napolese Pizzeria

114 E 49th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bambino$11.00
For Those 8 and Under Please. Red Sauce, Provolone. Additional Ingredients $3
Baked Goat Cheese$13.00
Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Focaccia
Meridian Kessler$15.00
Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,
More about Napolese Pizzeria
Amore Italian Kitchen image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Amore Italian Kitchen

9757 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis

Avg 3 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.99
Jumbo meatballs made of beef, veal, pork and other secret ingredients. Served with house-made marinara sauce and spaghetti.
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.99
Our house-made creamy Parmesan cheese sauce with fettuccine noodles.
Tiramisu$9.99
Flourless chocolate sponge cake with a layer of kahlua and espresso soaked lady fingers, topped with mascarpone mousse and dusted with cocoa powder.
More about Amore Italian Kitchen
Graham's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Graham's Pizza

11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16" Hand Tossed$14.50
16 inches 14 slices
18" Hand Tossed$17.00
18 inches 20 squares
Hot Wings$12.00
Bone-In Hot Wings | Served with Ranch
More about Graham's Pizza
Diavola image

PIZZA

Diavola

1134 E 54 STE I, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (3122 reviews)
Takeout
More about Diavola
Catello's Italian Art Cuisine image

 

Catello's Italian Art Cuisine

4901 E 82nd Street, Indiananpolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Catello's Italian Art Cuisine

