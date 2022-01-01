Indianapolis Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Indianapolis
More about Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill
GRILL
Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill
4189 N Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Beef Patties
|$3.50
|Jerk Baby Back Ribs
|$13.95
|Jerk Chicken
|$8.25
More about Delicia/La Mulita
Delicia/La Mulita
5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Barbacoa Tamal
|$26.00
house made corn tamal, barbacoa beef, pico de gallo, lime crema, queso fresco, herb green rice
|Empanadas
|$26.00
barbacoa beef, chihuahua cheese, puff pastry, creamy habanero sauce, lime crema, herb green rice
More about Cumaco Arepa House
EMPANADAS
Cumaco Arepa House
9642 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Tequeños
|$7.00
|Arepa De Pollo
|$7.89
More about Artisan Bakery and Pastries
Artisan Bakery and Pastries
4022 N High School Road, Indianapolis
More about Yaso Jamaican Grill
Yaso Jamaican Grill
1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis
|Popular items
|JD's Famous Oxtails
|$19.95
Fall-off-the-bone tender Oxtails stewed in gravy with carrots, tomatoes and garlic-scallion butterbeans.
|Jerk BBQ Baby Back Ribs
|$14.95
Tender cut pork ribs, seasoned and marinated with JD’s special jerk seasonings, then grilled to perfection.
|Jamaican Patty
|$4.00
The famous, yellow, flaky pastry filled with a choice of either Spicy Beef, Chicken, or Steamed Veggies.