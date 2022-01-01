Indianapolis Latin American restaurants you'll love

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Indianapolis

Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill

4189 N Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Patties$3.50
Jerk Baby Back Ribs$13.95
Jerk Chicken$8.25
More about Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill
Delicia/La Mulita image

 

Delicia/La Mulita

5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Barbacoa Tamal$26.00
house made corn tamal, barbacoa beef, pico de gallo, lime crema, queso fresco, herb green rice
Empanadas$26.00
barbacoa beef, chihuahua cheese, puff pastry, creamy habanero sauce, lime crema, herb green rice
Empanadas$26.00
barbacoa beef, chihuahua cheese, puff pastry, creamy habanero sauce, lime crema, herb green rice
More about Delicia/La Mulita
Cumaco Arepa House image

EMPANADAS

Cumaco Arepa House

9642 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (164 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tequeños$7.00
Arepa De Pollo$7.89
More about Cumaco Arepa House
Black Circle Brewing Company image

 

Black Circle Brewing Company

2201 E 46th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (546 reviews)
Takeout
More about Black Circle Brewing Company
Artisan Bakery and Pastries image

 

Artisan Bakery and Pastries

4022 N High School Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Artisan Bakery and Pastries
Restaurant banner

 

Yaso Jamaican Grill

1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis

Avg 5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JD's Famous Oxtails$19.95
Fall-off-the-bone tender Oxtails stewed in gravy with carrots, tomatoes and garlic-scallion butterbeans.
Jerk BBQ Baby Back Ribs$14.95
Tender cut pork ribs, seasoned and marinated with JD’s special jerk seasonings, then grilled to perfection.
Jamaican Patty$4.00
The famous, yellow, flaky pastry filled with a choice of either Spicy Beef, Chicken, or Steamed Veggies.
More about Yaso Jamaican Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Salmon

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston