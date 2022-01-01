Indianapolis salad spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try salad spots in Indianapolis

Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering

3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$11.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Create your own omelet$10.50
Choose one of each option
Chihuahua omelet$11.25
Chorizo sausage, chihuahua cheese, and pico de Gallo. Garnished with pickled onions and avocado. Side of sour cream
More about Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
Garden Table image

 

Garden Table

908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lush Love$9.00
Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.
Acai Bowl$14.00
Served chilled. Acai, banana, almond milk, coconut, seasonal fruit, house cashew granola, almond butter.
BLT$13.50
Bacon, mixed greens, tomato, smashed avocado, Sriracha aioli on semolina
More about Garden Table
BEAST image

 

BEAST

1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese Burger$10.00
1/3 lb. beef patty, secret sauce, american, swiss, white cheddar, texas toast
Bush Stadium Nachos$6.00
house tortilla chips, cashew queso, pickled red and green jalapeño. Add Turchetti's Chorizo : $2
Hand-Cut Fries$3.00
salt and pepper. Heinz Ketchup. Cajun seasoning +1
More about BEAST
Restaurant banner

 

Taste - 16 Tech

1210 Waterway Blvd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Taste - 16 Tech

