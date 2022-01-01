Indianapolis salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Indianapolis
More about Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|BLT
|$11.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
|Create your own omelet
|$10.50
Choose one of each option
|Chihuahua omelet
|$11.25
Chorizo sausage, chihuahua cheese, and pico de Gallo. Garnished with pickled onions and avocado. Side of sour cream
More about Garden Table
Garden Table
908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Lush Love
|$9.00
Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.
|Acai Bowl
|$14.00
Served chilled. Acai, banana, almond milk, coconut, seasonal fruit, house cashew granola, almond butter.
|BLT
|$13.50
Bacon, mixed greens, tomato, smashed avocado, Sriracha aioli on semolina
More about BEAST
BEAST
1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese Burger
|$10.00
1/3 lb. beef patty, secret sauce, american, swiss, white cheddar, texas toast
|Bush Stadium Nachos
|$6.00
house tortilla chips, cashew queso, pickled red and green jalapeño. Add Turchetti's Chorizo : $2
|Hand-Cut Fries
|$3.00
salt and pepper. Heinz Ketchup. Cajun seasoning +1