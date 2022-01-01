Indianapolis seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Indianapolis
More about Rick's Cafe Boatyard
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek
|Popular items
|Five Pepper Chicken Fettuccine
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Yellow, Red, and Green Peppers, Black Pepper and Lemon Pepper Sauteed in Roasted Garlic Butter, White Wine, Heavy Cream, and Parmesan Cheese and tossed with Fettuccine Noodles. Garnished with Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, and a Spoon.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$21.00
Chicken Breast Deep Fried and Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served on Linguine Noodles tossed in Marinara Sauce
|Fried Catfish Filets
|$22.00
Deep fried and served with Steak Fries, Tropical Tartar sauce, and Coleslaw.
More about Pier 48 Indy
Pier 48 Indy
130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Jefferson's Bourbon Cedar Salmon
|$30.00
Cedar grilled salmon topped with Jefferson's Bourbon Glaze, served with Herb Roasted Red Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetable
|Hot Lobster Roll
|$28.00
Steamed and grilled house made roll stuffed with lobster meat and hot lobster butter.
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$19.00
2 blackened shrimp tacos on flour or corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with pickled red onion, avocado and sour cream drizzle Served with tortilla chips and salsa
More about Krab Kingz Seafood Indianapolis
SEAFOOD
Krab Kingz Seafood Indianapolis
10537 E Washington ST, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|#1 LOADED PLATTER
|$47.99
3 Krab clusters (Apprx. 1.4-1.8 lbs), 17 Shrimp, 2 Sausage, 2 Corn, 2 Eggs + Potatoes.
|#2 KRAB & SHRIMP PLATTER
|$33.99
2 Krab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), 13 Shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.
|#5 SMALL SHRIMP TRAY
|$15.99
13 Jumbo shrimp, Corn Egg + Potatoes.
More about The Harbour At The Garage
The Harbour At The Garage
906 Carrollton Ave Suite 410, Indianapolis
More about Waterway Fish Market - AMP
Waterway Fish Market - AMP
1210 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis