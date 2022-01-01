Indianapolis seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Indianapolis

Rick's Cafe Boatyard image

 

Rick's Cafe Boatyard

4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Five Pepper Chicken Fettuccine$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Yellow, Red, and Green Peppers, Black Pepper and Lemon Pepper Sauteed in Roasted Garlic Butter, White Wine, Heavy Cream, and Parmesan Cheese and tossed with Fettuccine Noodles. Garnished with Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, and a Spoon.
Chicken Parmesan$21.00
Chicken Breast Deep Fried and Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served on Linguine Noodles tossed in Marinara Sauce
Fried Catfish Filets$22.00
Deep fried and served with Steak Fries, Tropical Tartar sauce, and Coleslaw.
More about Rick's Cafe Boatyard
Pier 48 Indy image

 

Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jefferson's Bourbon Cedar Salmon$30.00
Cedar grilled salmon topped with Jefferson's Bourbon Glaze, served with Herb Roasted Red Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetable
Hot Lobster Roll$28.00
Steamed and grilled house made roll stuffed with lobster meat and hot lobster butter.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$19.00
2 blackened shrimp tacos on flour or corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with pickled red onion, avocado and sour cream drizzle Served with tortilla chips and salsa
More about Pier 48 Indy
Krab Kingz Seafood Indianapolis image

SEAFOOD

Krab Kingz Seafood Indianapolis

10537 E Washington ST, Indianapolis

Avg 3.8 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#1 LOADED PLATTER$47.99
3 Krab clusters (Apprx. 1.4-1.8 lbs), 17 Shrimp, 2 Sausage, 2 Corn, 2 Eggs + Potatoes.
#2 KRAB & SHRIMP PLATTER$33.99
2 Krab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), 13 Shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.
#5 SMALL SHRIMP TRAY$15.99
13 Jumbo shrimp, Corn Egg + Potatoes.
More about Krab Kingz Seafood Indianapolis
The Harbour At The Garage image

 

The Harbour At The Garage

906 Carrollton Ave Suite 410, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Harbour At The Garage
Waterway Fish Market - AMP image

 

Waterway Fish Market - AMP

1210 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Waterway Fish Market - AMP
J’s Lobster & Fish Market image

 

J’s Lobster & Fish Market

906 Carrollton Ave. #370, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about J’s Lobster & Fish Market

