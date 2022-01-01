Broad Ripple bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Broad Ripple
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
Popular items
Good Morning Sandwhich
|$13.00
your choice of ham, bacon or turkey sausage, 2 lightly fried eggs and american cheese on sourdough
Crusted Salmon
|$24.00
everything crust, lemon jam glazed, vegetable fried rice, cucumber, avocado
Caesar
|$8.00
chopped romaine, balsamic marinated cherry tomatoes, parmesan, focaccia crumble
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
Popular items
All American Burger
|$12.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion.
Diner Burger
|$14.00
Two 4 oz. smash patties with american cheese, 317 sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
BYO Burger
|$10.00
Build Your Own Burger