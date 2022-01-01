Broad Ripple bars & lounges you'll love

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Popular items
Good Morning Sandwhich$13.00
your choice of ham, bacon or turkey sausage, 2 lightly fried eggs and american cheese on sourdough
Crusted Salmon$24.00
everything crust, lemon jam glazed, vegetable fried rice, cucumber, avocado
Caesar$8.00
chopped romaine, balsamic marinated cherry tomatoes, parmesan, focaccia crumble
317 Burger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

317 Burger

915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (2675 reviews)
Popular items
All American Burger$12.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion.
Diner Burger$14.00
Two 4 oz. smash patties with american cheese, 317 sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
BYO Burger$10.00
Build Your Own Burger
Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple

921 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (4474 reviews)
Popular items
California Chicken Wrap$12.00
Chicken Fingers & Fries$11.00
16" Traditional$19.00
