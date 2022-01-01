Chatham Arch restaurants you'll love

Chatham Arch restaurants
Toast

Chatham Arch's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Thai
Must-try Chatham Arch restaurants

BODHI image

 

BODHI

922 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai$16.00
rice noodles | spring onions | tamarind sauce |egg | peanuts | bean sprouts (contains nuts/gluten-free/vegan available upon request) (not gluten-free if vegan)
Chili & Basil Stir-Fry$16.00
PAD KRA PROW | Thai basil | onion | edamame | red bell pepper | jasmine rice
Green Curry$18.00
GAENG KEOW WAN | Thai eggplant | bamboo shoots | baby corn | sweet basil | red bell pepper | jasmine rice (gluten-free/contains shellfish)
More about BODHI
The Harbour At The Garage image

 

The Harbour At The Garage

906 Carrollton Ave Suite 410, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Harbour At The Garage
J’s Lobster & Fish Market image

 

J’s Lobster & Fish Market

906 Carrollton Ave. #370, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about J’s Lobster & Fish Market
