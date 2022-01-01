Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Aloo tikkis in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve aloo tikkis

Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue

501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

Aloo Tikki Chaat$10.99
Two fried potato patties served with lightly seasoned yellow peas, topped with sweet and savory chutneys/sauce, yogurt, diced onions, tomatoes and sev, garnished with cilantro, pomegranate seeds (subject to availability)and cashew nuts.
Can be made GF
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)

4907 N College Ave, Indianapolis

80 Aloo Tikki Chaat$10.99
Two fried potato patties served with lightly seasoned yellow peas, topped with sweet and savory chutneys/sauce, yogurt, diced onions, tomatoes and sev, garnished with cilantro, pomegranate seeds (subject to availability)and cashew nuts.
Can be made GF
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)

