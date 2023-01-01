Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef fried rice in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve beef fried rice

Main pic

 

EGG ROLL NUMBER 1 - 4540 S EMERSON AVE

4540 South Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
M Beef Fried Rice$6.75
More about EGG ROLL NUMBER 1 - 4540 S EMERSON AVE
Main pic

 

Benyue Restaurant - n/a

6020 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
牛炒反 Beef Fried Rice$14.95
More about Benyue Restaurant - n/a

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Kulcha

Kung Pao Chicken

Boneless Wings

Chocolate Cake

Curry Chicken

Chimichangas

Shrimp Fried Rice

Crispy Tofu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (738 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1078 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (297 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (319 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston