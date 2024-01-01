Beef stew in Indianapolis
Benyue Restaurant - n/a
6020 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis
|西菜山竹牛肉球 Stewed Beef Balls
|$7.10
Eating Fresh
6255 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|#28 The famous Beef stew, "Regular" (Bò kho)
|$16.95
Bo kho is a delicious Vietnamese pot-roasted beef stew, fragrant with lemongrass, star anise and cinnamon. When the meat is fork tender, carrots are added to complete the dish. If you wish, include turnips or daikon radish or potatoes. Serve it with rice, rice noodles or a freshly baked baguette.