Beef stew in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve beef stew

Main pic

 

Benyue Restaurant - n/a

6020 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
西菜山竹牛肉球 Stewed Beef Balls$7.10
More about Benyue Restaurant - n/a
Consumer pic

 

Eating Fresh

6255 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#28 The famous Beef stew, "Regular" (Bò kho)$16.95
Bo kho is a delicious Vietnamese pot-roasted beef stew, fragrant with lemongrass, star anise and cinnamon. When the meat is fork tender, carrots are added to complete the dish. If you wish, include turnips or daikon radish or potatoes. Serve it with rice, rice noodles or a freshly baked baguette.
More about Eating Fresh

