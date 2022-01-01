Biryani in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve biryani
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Luknawi Biryani
|$0.00
Basmati rice cooked with flavored
meat of choice or vegetable, fried
onions and saffron. Served with
yogurt raita on the side.
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
4907 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|52 Dum Biryani
|$16.99
Basmati rice cooked with flavored bone in goat or lamb with fried onions and saffron. Served with yogurt raita on the side.
|56 Luknawi Biryani
|$0.00
Basmati rice cooked with flavored
meat of choice or vegetable, fried
onions and saffron. Served with
yogurt raita on the side.
|51 Chicken Dum Biryani
|$15.49
Basmati rice cooked with flavored bone in goat or boneless
chicken, fried onions and saffron. Served with yogurt raita on
the side.