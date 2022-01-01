Brisket in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve brisket
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Stout Braised Brisket
|$26.00
mashed potatoes, peas, carrots
BBQ
Old Gold Barbecue
140 S. College Ave, Indianapolis
|BRISKET TATER BOWL
|$13.00
Mashed Potatoes topped with green chile queso, chopped prime brisket, and shredded cheddar cheese.
Choose to have it as is, or add a scoop of corn for $1.00
The Oakmont
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|BRISKET AND EGG BAGEL SANDWICH
|$13.00
Bagel + shredded brisket + Tillamook cheddar + egg to order + garlic aioli + seasoned potato wedges
|TOSTADA BRISKET NACHO
|$15.00
House made corn tostadas + shredded brisket + shredded queso + guacamole + pico de gallo + poblano aioli + serrano peppers + black beans
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Texas BBQ Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00
BBQ
317 BBQ
6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis
|1 lb Prime Beef Brisket
|$34.00
|Smoked Brisket Burger
|$15.00
Smoked brisket burger served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & house-smoked bacon, with ruffles potato chips
2 shrimp tacos, topped with cilantro-lime slaw, served with chips & scratch made tomatillo salsa
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Garrett's Smokehouse BBQ
5502 Emerson Way, Indianapolis
|1/2 Pound Chopped Brisket
|$13.25
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
|1/2 Pound Chopped Brisket Med Sides Dinner
|$21.70
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Brisket on Bun
|$14.99
Rubbed with our signature dry rub and smoked until perfection.
|Sliced Beef Brisket
|$14.99
Sliced brisket rubbed with our signature dry rub and smoked until perfection.
|Memphis Brisket Entree
|$15.99
Piled high on an onion loaf bun and topped with coleslaw
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Brisket dinner
|$19.00
Slow smoked Brisket served with bake potato, baked mac & cheese, and dinner rolls, comes with Carolina BBQ and Kansas city BBQ sauce
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Public Greens
900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis
|Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00
Smoked Brisket, Cabbage, Carrot, Daikon Slaw, Pickled Jalapenos, House BBQ
|Smoked Brisket Bowl (GF)
|$15.00
Smoked Beef Brisket, Grilled Cabbage, Potato Salad, Chimichurri
|Smoked Brisket Hash (GF)
|$13.00
potato confit, burnt ends, kale, garden herbs
vegetarian version available
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger
8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils
|Mac & Cheese Brisket
|$13.95
Our house-made mac & cheese topped with smoked gouda, beef brisket, sautéed onions, and mushrooms dressed with fried onion straws, served with a side of Texas Toast