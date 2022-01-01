Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve brisket

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Stout Braised Brisket$26.00
mashed potatoes, peas, carrots
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
Item pic

BBQ

Old Gold Barbecue

140 S. College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (149 reviews)
Takeout
BRISKET TATER BOWL$13.00
Mashed Potatoes topped with green chile queso, chopped prime brisket, and shredded cheddar cheese.
Choose to have it as is, or add a scoop of corn for $1.00
More about Old Gold Barbecue
The Oakmont image

 

The Oakmont

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRISKET AND EGG BAGEL SANDWICH$13.00
Bagel + shredded brisket + Tillamook cheddar + egg to order + garlic aioli + seasoned potato wedges
TOSTADA BRISKET NACHO$15.00
House made corn tostadas + shredded brisket + shredded queso + guacamole + pico de gallo + poblano aioli + serrano peppers + black beans
More about The Oakmont
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown image

 

Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas BBQ Brisket Sandwich$14.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
d185b24e-704f-484d-af24-35476924cfbb image

BBQ

317 BBQ

6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (44 reviews)
Takeout
1 lb Prime Beef Brisket$34.00
Smoked Brisket Burger$15.00
Smoked brisket burger served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & house-smoked bacon, with ruffles potato chips
Smoked Brisket Burger$15.00
2 shrimp tacos, topped with cilantro-lime slaw, served with chips & scratch made tomatillo salsa
More about 317 BBQ
Garrett's Smokehouse BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Garrett's Smokehouse BBQ

5502 Emerson Way, Indianapolis

Avg 4.2 (296 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Pound Chopped Brisket$13.25
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$12.00
1/2 Pound Chopped Brisket Med Sides Dinner$21.70
More about Garrett's Smokehouse BBQ
His Place Eatery image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket on Bun$14.99
Rubbed with our signature dry rub and smoked until perfection.
Sliced Beef Brisket$14.99
Sliced brisket rubbed with our signature dry rub and smoked until perfection.
Memphis Brisket Entree$15.99
Piled high on an onion loaf bun and topped with coleslaw
More about His Place Eatery
Shakers Good Eats & Ale image

 

Shakers Good Eats & Ale

8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket dinner$19.00
Slow smoked Brisket served with bake potato, baked mac & cheese, and dinner rolls, comes with Carolina BBQ and Kansas city BBQ sauce
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
74e53e00-0b99-4ba1-9667-c8fc44dc13b5 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Public Greens

900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Smoked Brisket, Cabbage, Carrot, Daikon Slaw, Pickled Jalapenos, House BBQ
Smoked Brisket Bowl (GF)$15.00
Smoked Beef Brisket, Grilled Cabbage, Potato Salad, Chimichurri
Smoked Brisket Hash (GF)$13.00
potato confit, burnt ends, kale, garden herbs
vegetarian version available
More about Public Greens
Prodigy Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger

8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils

Avg 4.2 (1269 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Brisket$13.95
Our house-made mac & cheese topped with smoked gouda, beef brisket, sautéed onions, and mushrooms dressed with fried onion straws, served with a side of Texas Toast
More about Prodigy Burger

