Bruschetta in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve bruschetta

Napolese Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Napolese Pizzeria

114 E 49th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta Toast$11.00
Cherry Tomatoes, garlic, basil and EVOO served on toasted boule
More about Napolese Pizzeria
Napolese Pizzeria image

 

Napolese Pizzeria - Napolese Fashion Mall

8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta Toast$11.00
Cherry Tomatoes, garlic, basil and EVOO served on toasted boule
More about Napolese Pizzeria - Napolese Fashion Mall
Amore Italian Kitchen image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Amore Italian Kitchen

9757 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis

Avg 3 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Limoncello or Tuscan Mushroom Bruschetta (4)$11.99
Shrimp sauteed in limoncello butter sauce, or mushrooms, in a rich truffle cream sauce on top of crostinis. Truly decadent!
Tuscan Bruschetta$10.99
Shrimp sauteed in Limoncello butter sauce, or Mushrooms in a rich truffle cream sauce atop crostinis.
More about Amore Italian Kitchen

