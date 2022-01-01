Bruschetta in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve bruschetta
PIZZA
Napolese Pizzeria
114 E 49th St, Indianapolis
|Bruschetta Toast
|$11.00
Cherry Tomatoes, garlic, basil and EVOO served on toasted boule
Napolese Pizzeria - Napolese Fashion Mall
8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis
|Bruschetta Toast
|$11.00
Cherry Tomatoes, garlic, basil and EVOO served on toasted boule
SALADS • CHICKEN
Amore Italian Kitchen
9757 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis
|Shrimp Limoncello or Tuscan Mushroom Bruschetta (4)
|$11.99
Shrimp sauteed in limoncello butter sauce, or mushrooms, in a rich truffle cream sauce on top of crostinis. Truly decadent!
|Tuscan Bruschetta
|$10.99
Shrimp sauteed in Limoncello butter sauce, or Mushrooms in a rich truffle cream sauce atop crostinis.