Buffalo chicken salad in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Main pic

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar

1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and onions tossed in ranch dressing.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Shakers Good Eats & Ale image

 

Shakers Good Eats & Ale

8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauces served over spring mix, tomato, onion, blu cheese crumbles, croutons, served with your choice of dressing
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More image

 

Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Mixed greens topped w/ cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, croutons, diced tomato, grilled or breaded buffalo chicken & served w/ your choice of dressing.
More about Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
Prodigy Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger

8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils

Avg 4.2 (1269 reviews)
Takeout
SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a bed of blended lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
Sub with buffalo cauliflower for an amazing vegetarian option
More about Prodigy Burger
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

910 W 10th St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a bed of blended lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
Sub with buffalo cauliflower for an amazing vegetarian option
More about Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

