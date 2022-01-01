Buffalo chicken salad in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and onions tossed in ranch dressing.
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauces served over spring mix, tomato, onion, blu cheese crumbles, croutons, served with your choice of dressing
More about Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Mixed greens topped w/ cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, croutons, diced tomato, grilled or breaded buffalo chicken & served w/ your choice of dressing.
More about Prodigy Burger
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger
8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils
|SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN
|$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a bed of blended lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
Sub with buffalo cauliflower for an amazing vegetarian option
More about Prodigy Burger - IUPUI
Prodigy Burger - IUPUI
910 W 10th St., Indianapolis
|SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN
|$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a bed of blended lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
Sub with buffalo cauliflower for an amazing vegetarian option