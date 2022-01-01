Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Pier 48 Indy
130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Breaded chicken tossed in a hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, white cheddar on a crispy bun served with french fries
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$10.98
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun + Buffalo Sauce