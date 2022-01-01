Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Baby's image

 

Baby's

2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Baby's
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown image

 

Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Item pic

 

Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Breaded chicken tossed in a hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, white cheddar on a crispy bun served with french fries
More about Pier 48 Indy
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.98
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun + Buffalo Sauce
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
His Place Eatery image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Basket$11.99
Boneless chicken breast fried crispy and tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce with cheese.
More about His Place Eatery

