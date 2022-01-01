Buffalo chicken wraps in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
LIghtly breaded, diced chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing, and cheddar jack cheeses; Wrapped in a warm jalapeno cheddar tortilla
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.00
Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch sauce. rolled in a 12' tortilla
More about Downtown Olly’s
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
More about Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomato, Buffalo sauce & ranch dressing.
More about Prodigy Burger
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger
8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils
|WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN
|$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a sun-dried tomato wrap with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection