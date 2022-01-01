Burritos in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve burritos
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Best Breakfast Burrito Ever
|$13.00
chorizo, eggs, pico de gallo, breakfast potatoes, green chili salsa, monterey jack in a honey wheat flour tortilla
Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G, Indianapolis
|Breakfast burrito
|$12.50
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, roasted potatoes, avocado avocado pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese. Side of sour cream and salsa verde.
Garden Table
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.
La 5th Ave Tacos
1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis
|Burrito Campechano
|$10.59
Big flour tortilla filled with steak, chorizo, rice, beans, cilantro, onions and topped with cheese dip
|Burrito Chipotle
|$13.00
|Burrito La Costena
|$12.99
Garden Table
908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis
|B Ripp Burrito
|$13.50
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, hash brown potatoes, cheddar, pickled red onion, avocado with a side of salsa verde
La Margarita - Fountain Square
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis
|Burrito Azteca
|$15.00
Large Flour Tortilla Wrapped Burrito with Half Habanero Chicken and Half Carnitas en Chile Verde. Topped with Crema, Cheese & Guac. Sides of Rice & Beans.
|Birria Burrito
|$15.00
Slow Cooked Beef, Queso Oaxaca, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Mexi-Rice, Cilantro, and White Onion. Side of Chile Consommé.
|Kids Burrito
|$7.00
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
BEAST
1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis
|Beastfast Burrito
|$10.00
chorizo sausage, farm fresh egg, refried beans, cheddar and monterey. big 'ol burrito, side of hot sauce
317 BBQ
6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis
|Texi-Cali Burrito (Copy)
|$16.00
Chopped Brisket, hand-pressed guacamole, french fries, chihuahua cheese, & chipotle crema, wrapped in a flour tortilla
El Arado Mexican Grill
1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Burrito al Pastor
|$11.49
|Lunch Burrito el Arado
|$6.79
|Burrito Arroz con Pollo
|$10.99
Mexico City Grill Restaurant
8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis
|Fajita Burrito
|$12.99
|Chile Colorado Burrito
|$12.99
|Burrito Al Pastor
|$12.99
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
scrambled eggs, sausage crumbles, hash browns, and American cheese
Open Kitchen Restuarant
4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
A housemade roasted salsa, cheese, scramble eggs, sour cream, cilantro, fried potatoes, and your choice of meat! Rolled and toasted to perfection!
Wild Eggs
314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
Revolucion
1132 Prospect St, Indianapolis
|Chicken Burrito
|$12.95
Grilled chicken with chipotle, onion, garlic, black beans, cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, avocado & queso blanco. Served with tortilla chips.
|Papas Burrito
|$12.95
Roasted potatoes, poblanos, corn, black beans, cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream & queso blanco. Served with tortilla chips.
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Fiesta Wet Burrito
|$15.99
Grilled shrimp and chicken rolled in a flour tortilla ,mixed with rice, black beans and corn smothered in a creamy white queso sauce. Served with tortilla chips and fresh pico. Also available as a bowl.