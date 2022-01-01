Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve burritos

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Best Breakfast Burrito Ever$13.00
chorizo, eggs, pico de gallo, breakfast potatoes, green chili salsa, monterey jack in a honey wheat flour tortilla
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering

3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast burrito$12.50
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, roasted potatoes, avocado avocado pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese. Side of sour cream and salsa verde.
More about Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
Consumer pic

 

Garden Table

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.
More about Garden Table
La 5th Ave Tacos image

 

La 5th Ave Tacos

1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Campechano$10.59
Big flour tortilla filled with steak, chorizo, rice, beans, cilantro, onions and topped with cheese dip
Burrito Chipotle$13.00
Burrito La Costena$12.99
More about La 5th Ave Tacos
Garden Table image

 

Garden Table

908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
B Ripp Burrito$13.50
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, hash brown potatoes, cheddar, pickled red onion, avocado with a side of salsa verde
More about Garden Table
Item pic

 

La Margarita - Fountain Square

1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Azteca$15.00
Large Flour Tortilla Wrapped Burrito with Half Habanero Chicken and Half Carnitas en Chile Verde. Topped with Crema, Cheese & Guac. Sides of Rice & Beans.
Birria Burrito$15.00
Slow Cooked Beef, Queso Oaxaca, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Mexi-Rice, Cilantro, and White Onion. Side of Chile Consommé.
Kids Burrito$7.00
More about La Margarita - Fountain Square
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
44b07813-226c-441c-adfa-6ec058cb5429 image

 

BEAST

1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beastfast Burrito$10.00
chorizo sausage, farm fresh egg, refried beans, cheddar and monterey. big 'ol burrito, side of hot sauce
More about BEAST
317 BBQ image

BBQ

317 BBQ

6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Texi-Cali Burrito (Copy)$16.00
Chopped Brisket, hand-pressed guacamole, french fries, chihuahua cheese, & chipotle crema, wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about 317 BBQ
El Arado Mexican Grill image

 

El Arado Mexican Grill

1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2957 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito al Pastor$11.49
Lunch Burrito el Arado$6.79
Burrito Arroz con Pollo$10.99
More about El Arado Mexican Grill
Mexico City Grill Restaurant image

SMOOTHIES • GRILL

Mexico City Grill Restaurant

8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (702 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Burrito$12.99
Chile Colorado Burrito$12.99
Burrito Al Pastor$12.99
More about Mexico City Grill Restaurant
Shakers Good Eats & Ale image

 

Shakers Good Eats & Ale

8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$7.00
scrambled eggs, sausage crumbles, hash browns, and American cheese
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Open Kitchen Restuarant image

 

Open Kitchen Restuarant

4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
A housemade roasted salsa, cheese, scramble eggs, sour cream, cilantro, fried potatoes, and your choice of meat! Rolled and toasted to perfection!
More about Open Kitchen Restuarant
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
More about Wild Eggs
Revolucion image

 

Revolucion

1132 Prospect St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (622 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$12.95
Grilled chicken with chipotle, onion, garlic, black beans, cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, avocado & queso blanco. Served with tortilla chips.
Papas Burrito$12.95
Roasted potatoes, poblanos, corn, black beans, cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream & queso blanco. Served with tortilla chips.
More about Revolucion
Restaurant banner

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fiesta Wet Burrito$15.99
Grilled shrimp and chicken rolled in a flour tortilla ,mixed with rice, black beans and corn smothered in a creamy white queso sauce. Served with tortilla chips and fresh pico. Also available as a bowl.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Green Beans

Nachos

Egg Rolls

Mushroom Burgers

Chef Salad

Caesar Salad

Spaghetti

Boneless Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston