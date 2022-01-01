Cake in Indianapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$12.00
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Bundt Cake$9.00
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

 

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Pecan Coffee Cake$7.00
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
Rick's Cafe Boatyard image

 

Rick's Cafe Boatyard

4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Dinner$31.00
Served with Seafood Succotash
Carrot Cake$15.00
More about Rick's Cafe Boatyard
Consumer pic

 

Garden Table

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Cakes$4.50
2 hotcakes served with powdered sugar, maple syrup, whipped butter. (For guests 12 and under)
More about Garden Table
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Cafe Patachou
Ash & Elm Cider Co. image

 

Ash & Elm Cider Co.

1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$8.00
tepache-style, with brown sugar, cinnamon and tamarind crumble
More about Ash & Elm Cider Co.
Item pic

PIZZA

Napolese Pizzeria

114 E 49th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
Flourless chocolate cake topped with powdered sugar
More about Napolese Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

 

Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Mousse Cake$10.00
More about Pier 48 Indy
Item pic

 

Napolese Pizzeria

8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
Flourless chocolate cake topped with powdered sugar
More about Napolese Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$4.99
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Amore Italian Kitchen image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Amore Italian Kitchen

9757 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis

Avg 3 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Cora's Blueberry Chs Cake$9.99
More about Amore Italian Kitchen
317 Burger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

317 Burger

915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (2675 reviews)
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
More about 317 Burger
Item pic

 

Leviathan Bakehouse

1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
"Vera" Travel Cake, Pistachio$4.00
Approx 5in/12.7cm pistachio, brown butter financier cake with pistachio buttercream, enrobed in white couverture chocolate. | Contains: BUTTER, Sugar, Whole MILK Powder, Cocoa Butter, WHEAT Flour, CREAM, MILK, Honey, Sugar, EGGS, PISTACHIOS, ALMONDS, Olive Oil, Vanilla, Baking Powder, SOY Lecithin.
Vanilla-Chocolate Marble Coffee Cake, Slice$4.25
Contains: sugar, WHEAT flour, BUTTER, BUTTERMILK, EGGS, water, cocoa powder, cocoa butter, vanilla, salt, baking powder, baking soda.
Carrot Cake, Slice$6.50
Carrot spice cake with cream cheese buttercream filling. No nuts, coconut, pineapple, raisins. | Contains: Carrots, BUTTER, Sugar, WHEAT Flour, EGGS, Corn Oil, Cream CHEESE, Lemon, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Allspice, Clove, Black Peppercorn, Salt, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Vanilla.
More about Leviathan Bakehouse
Garrett's Smokehouse BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Garrett's Smokehouse BBQ

5502 Emerson Way, Indianapolis

Avg 4.2 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice$3.75
Carmel Cake Slice$3.75
Lemon Cake Slice$3.75
More about Garrett's Smokehouse BBQ
Item pic

 

Landlocked Baking Company

120 South Audubon Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake - PICK UP SAT 5/7$40.00
Single Layer Chocolate Cake w/ Chocolate Buttercream (decorated w/ various fresh flowers/fruit/jam)
Chocolate Cake - PICK UP SUN 5/8$40.00
Single Layer Chocolate Cake w/ Chocolate Buttercream (decorated w/ various fresh flowers/fruit/jam)
Vanilla Cake - PICK UP SUN 5/8$40.00
Single Layer Vanilla Cake w/ Lemon Buttercream (decorated w/ various fresh flowers/fruit/jam)
More about Landlocked Baking Company
His Place Eatery image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.99
Carrot cake never goes out of style and one bite will tell you why. We use freshly grated carrots, crushed pineapple, crunchy walnuts, and cream cheese frosting.
More about His Place Eatery
Yujo image

RAMEN

Yujo

9431 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (2656 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Fish Cake (5 Slices)$1.00
More about Yujo
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Cake$5.00
Carrot Cake$5.00
More about Downtown Olly’s
Strange Bird & Heartbreaker image

 

Strange Bird

128 South Audubon Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rum Cake$5.00
Painkiller Tres Leches Cake$6.00
More about Strange Bird
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Side Strawberry Tall Cake$3.99
24 Karat Cake Pancakes$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Strawberry Tall Cakes$11.49
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries,
strawberry compote, whipped cream
and powdered sugar
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

 

Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill

4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Daiquiri Cake$3.25
More about Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Yaso Jamaican Grill

1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis

Avg 5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Authentic Jamaican Rum Cake$5.00
Rum Chata Pound Cake$4.50
Tropical Rum Cake$6.50
More about Yaso Jamaican Grill

