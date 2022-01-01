Cake in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve cake
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Weber Grill Restaurants
10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis
|Chocolate Bundt Cake
|$9.00
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Apple Pecan Coffee Cake
|$7.00
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek
|Crab Cake Dinner
|$31.00
Served with Seafood Succotash
|Carrot Cake
|$15.00
Garden Table
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|Mini Cakes
|$4.50
2 hotcakes served with powdered sugar, maple syrup, whipped butter. (For guests 12 and under)
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Ash & Elm Cider Co.
1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$8.00
tepache-style, with brown sugar, cinnamon and tamarind crumble
Napolese Pizzeria
114 E 49th St, Indianapolis
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Flourless chocolate cake topped with powdered sugar
Napolese Pizzeria
8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Flourless chocolate cake topped with powdered sugar
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.99
Amore Italian Kitchen
9757 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis
|Cora's Blueberry Chs Cake
|$9.99
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.00
Leviathan Bakehouse
1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis
|"Vera" Travel Cake, Pistachio
|$4.00
Approx 5in/12.7cm pistachio, brown butter financier cake with pistachio buttercream, enrobed in white couverture chocolate. | Contains: BUTTER, Sugar, Whole MILK Powder, Cocoa Butter, WHEAT Flour, CREAM, MILK, Honey, Sugar, EGGS, PISTACHIOS, ALMONDS, Olive Oil, Vanilla, Baking Powder, SOY Lecithin.
|Vanilla-Chocolate Marble Coffee Cake, Slice
|$4.25
Contains: sugar, WHEAT flour, BUTTER, BUTTERMILK, EGGS, water, cocoa powder, cocoa butter, vanilla, salt, baking powder, baking soda.
|Carrot Cake, Slice
|$6.50
Carrot spice cake with cream cheese buttercream filling. No nuts, coconut, pineapple, raisins. | Contains: Carrots, BUTTER, Sugar, WHEAT Flour, EGGS, Corn Oil, Cream CHEESE, Lemon, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Allspice, Clove, Black Peppercorn, Salt, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Vanilla.
Garrett's Smokehouse BBQ
5502 Emerson Way, Indianapolis
|Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice
|$3.75
|Carmel Cake Slice
|$3.75
|Lemon Cake Slice
|$3.75
Landlocked Baking Company
120 South Audubon Road, Indianapolis
|Chocolate Cake - PICK UP SAT 5/7
|$40.00
Single Layer Chocolate Cake w/ Chocolate Buttercream (decorated w/ various fresh flowers/fruit/jam)
|Chocolate Cake - PICK UP SUN 5/8
|$40.00
Single Layer Chocolate Cake w/ Chocolate Buttercream (decorated w/ various fresh flowers/fruit/jam)
|Vanilla Cake - PICK UP SUN 5/8
|$40.00
Single Layer Vanilla Cake w/ Lemon Buttercream (decorated w/ various fresh flowers/fruit/jam)
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Carrot Cake
|$4.99
Carrot cake never goes out of style and one bite will tell you why. We use freshly grated carrots, crushed pineapple, crunchy walnuts, and cream cheese frosting.
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Cheese Cake
|$5.00
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
Strange Bird
128 South Audubon Road, Indianapolis
|Rum Cake
|$5.00
|Painkiller Tres Leches Cake
|$6.00
Wild Eggs
314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis
|Side Strawberry Tall Cake
|$3.99
|24 Karat Cake Pancakes
|$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
|Strawberry Tall Cakes
|$11.49
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries,
strawberry compote, whipped cream
and powdered sugar
Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill
4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis
|Strawberry Daiquiri Cake
|$3.25