Caramel cake in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve caramel cake
Leviathan Bakehouse
1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis
|"Turtle" Travel Cake, Pecan-Caramel (gluten-free)
|$4.00
Approx 5in/12.7cm chocolate-pecan-caramel-brown butter financier cake with caramel-pecan cremeux, enrobed in dark couverture chocolate. | Contains: sugar, EGG, BUTTER, MILK, PECANS, cocoa powder, ALMONDS, cocoa butter, olive oil, rice flour, corn starch, potato starch, tapioca flour, PORK gelatin, baking powder, xanthan gum, cinnamon.
|"Praline" Travel Cake, Hazelnut-Caramel (gluten-free)
|$4.00
Approx 5in/12.7cm caramel-hazelnut, brown butter financier cake with milk chocolate moelleux "mousse", enrobed in milk couverture chocolate. | Contains: Sugar, WHEAT Flour, EGGS, CREAM, HAZELNUTS, BUTTER, Cocoa Paste, Cocoa Butter, Baking Powder, Whole MILK Powder, Salt, Vanilla, SOY Lecithin.
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Brown Butter Caramel Cake
|$5.99
A decadent treat, caramel cake topped with a rich brown butter cream cheese frosting.
Tinker Coffee on Market
380 E Market St., Indianapolis
|Caramel Apple Cake
|$4.00
Caramel and apples are fall perfection, so we decided to (somehow) make it better by combining them in cake form. Moist apple cake, salted caramel icing, an autumnal delight for you any time of year.