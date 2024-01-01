Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caramel cake in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve caramel cake

Leviathan Bakehouse

1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
"Turtle" Travel Cake, Pecan-Caramel (gluten-free)$4.00
Approx 5in/12.7cm chocolate-pecan-caramel-brown butter financier cake with caramel-pecan cremeux, enrobed in dark couverture chocolate. | Contains: sugar, EGG, BUTTER, MILK, PECANS, cocoa powder, ALMONDS, cocoa butter, olive oil, rice flour, corn starch, potato starch, tapioca flour, PORK gelatin, baking powder, xanthan gum, cinnamon.
"Praline" Travel Cake, Hazelnut-Caramel (gluten-free)$4.00
Approx 5in/12.7cm caramel-hazelnut, brown butter financier cake with milk chocolate moelleux "mousse", enrobed in milk couverture chocolate. | Contains: Sugar, WHEAT Flour, EGGS, CREAM, HAZELNUTS, BUTTER, Cocoa Paste, Cocoa Butter, Baking Powder, Whole MILK Powder, Salt, Vanilla, SOY Lecithin.
More about Leviathan Bakehouse
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Butter Caramel Cake$5.99
A decadent treat, caramel cake topped with a rich brown butter cream cheese frosting.
More about His Place Eatery
Tinker Coffee on Market

380 E Market St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caramel Apple Cake$4.00
Caramel and apples are fall perfection, so we decided to (somehow) make it better by combining them in cake form. Moist apple cake, salted caramel icing, an autumnal delight for you any time of year.
More about Tinker Coffee on Market

