Carrot cake in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
More about Leviathan Bakehouse
Leviathan Bakehouse
1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis
|Carrot Cake, Slice
|$6.50
Carrot spice cake with cream cheese buttercream filling. No nuts, coconut, pineapple, raisins. | Contains: Carrots, BUTTER, Sugar, WHEAT Flour, EGGS, Corn Oil, Cream CHEESE, Lemon, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Allspice, Clove, Black Peppercorn, Salt, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Vanilla.
|Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Filling, 6"Ø - serves 8
|$34.00
A whole 6in/15cm⌀ carrot spice cake with cream cheese buttercream filling. No nuts, coconut, pineapple, raisins. Serves 8-14 depending on how you cut it! | Contains: carrots, BUTTER, sugar, WHEAT flour, EGGS, corn oil, cream CHEESE, lemon, cinnamon, cardamom, allspice, clove, black peppercorn, salt, baking powder, vanilla.
More about His Place Eatery
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Carrot Cake
|$4.99
Carrot cake never goes out of style and one bite will tell you why. We use freshly grated carrots, crushed pineapple, crunchy walnuts, and cream cheese frosting.