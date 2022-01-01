Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve carrot cake

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$12.00
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Cafe Patachou
Rick's Cafe Boatyard image

 

Rick's Cafe Boatyard

4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$15.00
More about Rick's Cafe Boatyard
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

 

Leviathan Bakehouse

1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake, Slice$6.50
Carrot spice cake with cream cheese buttercream filling. No nuts, coconut, pineapple, raisins. | Contains: Carrots, BUTTER, Sugar, WHEAT Flour, EGGS, Corn Oil, Cream CHEESE, Lemon, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Allspice, Clove, Black Peppercorn, Salt, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Vanilla.
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Filling, 6"Ø - serves 8$34.00
A whole 6in/15cm⌀ carrot spice cake with cream cheese buttercream filling. No nuts, coconut, pineapple, raisins. Serves 8-14 depending on how you cut it! | Contains: carrots, BUTTER, sugar, WHEAT flour, EGGS, corn oil, cream CHEESE, lemon, cinnamon, cardamom, allspice, clove, black peppercorn, salt, baking powder, vanilla.
More about Leviathan Bakehouse
His Place Eatery image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.99
Carrot cake never goes out of style and one bite will tell you why. We use freshly grated carrots, crushed pineapple, crunchy walnuts, and cream cheese frosting.
More about His Place Eatery
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.00
More about Downtown Olly’s

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Country Fried Steaks

Cookies

Veggie Rolls

Tiramisu

Waffles

Crispy Chicken

Lasagna

Shrimp Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston