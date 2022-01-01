Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve chai lattes

Consumer pic

 

The Garden Table - Downtown

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.00
Dirty Chai Latte$5.00
More about The Garden Table - Downtown
Garden Table image

 

The Garden Table

908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.00
More about The Garden Table
Item pic

 

Leviathan Bakehouse

1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Reg/12oz Iced Tea Latte: Masala Chai (organic)$4.75
Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
Reg/12oz Hot Tea Latte: Masala Chai (organic)$4.75
Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
More about Leviathan Bakehouse
Tinker Coffee at The AMP image

 

Tinker Coffee at The AMP - The AMP at 16 Tech

1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.00
A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper. Combined with milk of your choice.
Chai Latte$6.00
A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper. Combined with milk of your choice.
More about Tinker Coffee at The AMP - The AMP at 16 Tech
Main pic

 

Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue

501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$2.99
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue

