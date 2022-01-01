Chai lattes in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chai lattes
The Garden Table - Downtown
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.00
Leviathan Bakehouse
1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis
|Reg/12oz Iced Tea Latte: Masala Chai (organic)
|$4.75
Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
|Reg/12oz Hot Tea Latte: Masala Chai (organic)
|$4.75
Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
Tinker Coffee at The AMP - The AMP at 16 Tech
1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper. Combined with milk of your choice.
|Chai Latte
|$6.00
A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper. Combined with milk of your choice.
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Chai Tea Latte
|$2.99