Chai tea in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chai tea

Leviathan Bakehouse

1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Reg/12oz Hot Tea Latte: Masala Chai (organic)$4.75
Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
Reg/12oz Iced Tea Latte: Masala Chai (organic)$4.75
Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
Reg/12oz Hot Tea: Masala Chai (organic)$3.50
Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
More about Leviathan Bakehouse
Yoshi - County Line Rd - 2316 E. County Line Rd

2316 E. County Line Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Milk Black Tea 20 Oz (Iced)$5.75
More about Yoshi - County Line Rd - 2316 E. County Line Rd
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue

501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$2.99
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue

