Chai tea in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chai tea
More about Leviathan Bakehouse
Leviathan Bakehouse
1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis
|Reg/12oz Hot Tea Latte: Masala Chai (organic)
|$4.75
Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
|Reg/12oz Iced Tea Latte: Masala Chai (organic)
|$4.75
Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
|Reg/12oz Hot Tea: Masala Chai (organic)
|$3.50
Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
More about Yoshi - County Line Rd - 2316 E. County Line Rd
Yoshi - County Line Rd - 2316 E. County Line Rd
2316 E. County Line Rd, Indianapolis
|Chai Milk Black Tea 20 Oz (Iced)
|$5.75