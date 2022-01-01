Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve cheesecake

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Cheesecake$11.00
nilla wafer crust, pineapple pastry cream
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
Baby's image

 

Baby's

2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boozy Curious Shake (Raspberry Cheesecake)$6.00
More about Baby's
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seasonal Cheesecake$10.00
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
AJ's Bar & Grill image

 

AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Easter Cheesecake$10.99
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA

Napolese Pizzeria

114 E 49th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Ricotta Cheesecake$8.00
Vanilla Ricotta Cheesecake, strawberry molasses and fresh strawberries
More about Napolese Pizzeria
Cheesecake image

 

Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$10.00
More about Pier 48 Indy
Item pic

 

Napolese Pizzeria

8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Ricotta Cheesecake$8.00
Vanilla Ricotta Cheesecake, strawberry molasses and fresh strawberries
More about Napolese Pizzeria
Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market image

SANDWICHES

Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market

1110 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
No Bake Oreo Cheesecake$7.00
ricotta, cream cheese, vanilla, with a buttery oreo crust
More about Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market
Amore Italian Kitchen image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Amore Italian Kitchen

9757 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis

Avg 3 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Coras Raspberry Cheesecake$9.99
Lemon Cheesecake$9.99
Blackberry Cheesecake$9.99
More about Amore Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Leviathan Bakehouse

1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basque Cheesecake (8", ⅙ Slice) - Vanilla Bean$7.00
To order a whole cheesecake - order 6 pieces and the price for a whole item will be applied during checkout once you enter the promo code "BASK".
| Basque-influence vanilla cheesecake. Gluten- and nut-free.
| Contains: cream CHEESE, CREAM, sugar, potato starch, vanilla, EGG, salt.
Basque Cheesecake (6", ¼ Slice) - Chocolate-Earl Grey$7.00
To order a whole cheesecake - order 4 pieces and the price for a whole item will be applied during checkout when you enter code "BASK".
| Basque-influence chocolate and earl grey cheesecake. Gluten- and nut-free.
| Contains: cream CHEESE, CREAM, sugar, cocoa, cocoa butter, vanilla, EGG, salt.
More about Leviathan Bakehouse
His Place Eatery image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Cheesecake$4.99
Perfect for the sweet potato pie or cheesecake lover! This luscious dessert starts with a pecan graham cracker crust and then filled with creamy, silky sweet potato cheesecake mixture.
More about His Place Eatery
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
New York Cheesecake$5.50
More about Downtown Olly’s
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

5650 E 86th Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (4171 reviews)
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
More about The Melting Pot

