Chef salad in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chef salad

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef's Salad$11.99
Iceberg, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, boiled egg, house blended cheeses; Topped with diced ham, turkey, and bacon.
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Graham's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Graham's Pizza

11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$7.50
Provolone, Ham, Tomato, and Croutons
More about Graham's Pizza
His Place Eatery image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$12.99
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, egg, and cheese.
More about His Place Eatery
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Chef's Salad$11.50
Chef Salad$11.00
More about Downtown Olly’s

