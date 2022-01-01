Chef salad in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Chef's Salad
|$11.99
Iceberg, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, boiled egg, house blended cheeses; Topped with diced ham, turkey, and bacon.
More about Graham's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Graham's Pizza
11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis
|Chef Salad
|$7.50
Provolone, Ham, Tomato, and Croutons
More about His Place Eatery
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Chef Salad
|$12.99
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, egg, and cheese.